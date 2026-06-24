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Retatrutide searches boom online as patients demand 'miracle' Ozempic alternative
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Retatrutide searches boom online as patients demand 'miracle' Ozempic alternative

The 'Triple-G zilla' of skinny jabs is here

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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