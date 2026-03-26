If you haven't heard of Ozempic or Mounjaro by now, where have you been?

Over the past few years, GLP-1 weight loss drugs have gone from a niche diabetes treatment to arguably the most talked-about pharmaceutical phenomenon.

Celebrities, doctors, social media influencers and everyday people have all been weighing in on their experiences.

The drugs work by mimicking the body's natural GLP-1 hormone, which regulates blood sugar levels, slows digestion, and reduces appetite. The results have been difficult to argue with, as many users have shed a substantial amount in a relatively short period of time, even if the side effects can occasionally be on the unusual side.

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The FDA has approved a new, higher-dose version of Wegovy (David Petrus Ibars/Getty)

For those who can't stand needles, there's even a pill-based alternative to Wegovy, manufactured by the same company behind the original injectable, Novo Nordisk.

Now, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new, higher-dose version of Wegovy, and it's three times stronger than the previous maximum dose.

Dubbed 'Wegovy HD,' the updated drug comes in 7.2 milligram doses of semaglutide, a huge step up from the 2.4 milligram doses that were first approved for weight loss back in June 2021.

According to Novo Nordisk, people taking the higher dose lost an average of 21 percent of their body weight over 72 weeks. Moreover, roughly one in three of the more than 1,400 participants lost at least a quarter of their total body weight.

The updated drug comes in 7.2 milligram doses of semaglutide (UCG/Contributor/Getty)

“In addition to significant weight loss, Wegovy is the only GLP-1 for adults with obesity that is proven to reduce the risk of events such as stroke, heart attack, or cardiovascular death in those who also have known heart disease,” said Jamey Millar, the executive vice president of Novo Nordisk’s US operations. “Today’s milestone expands the strong clinical profile of Wegovy that includes multiple indications that no other GLP-1 for weight loss can claim.”

As with other drugs in the same class, Wegovy HD comes with a familiar list of potential side effects including nausea, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, dizziness, headache, sensitivity to touch and hair loss.

The updated injection is set to become available to patients in April, rolling out across more than 70,000 pharmacies and selected telehealth providers.

“Additional information on coverage and savings options for eligible patients, including other programs designed to help reduce out-of-pocket costs, will also be available at that time,” Novo Nordisk explained.

The approval comes as the pharma giant and its rivals continue to race to develop the next generation of weight loss treatments. The future of GLP-1 drugs could promise to be simpler to take, carry fewer side effects and come at a price that more people can afford.