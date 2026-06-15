As Elon Musk has broken records by becoming the first ever trillionaire in the world, late night host Jimmy Kimmel has dragged the tech mogul on national TV.

On Friday (June 12), the Tesla CEO had a history-making moment as he became the first ever trillionaire on record.

This came after his space company, SpaceX, went public for the first time, with it opening on the Nasdaq at $150 a share.

This boosted Musk’s wealth beyond the trillionaire mark, making the world’s richest man even richer.

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Elon Musk is the world's first trillionaire (Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, this has prompted commentary from various public figures including Kimmel who spoke out on his show the day before the historic moment took place.

Elon Musk is the world’s first ever trillionaire

Addressing the camera, Kimmel said: “Tomorrow SpaceX will reportedly launch the biggest IPO in history, and once SpaceX does that Elon Musk is expected to become the first ever trillionaire in the history of the world.

“And what makes that even more unsettling is this man, our first trillionaire, the richest man in the world, is also one of the weirdest people we’ve ever seen on this planet.”

He went on to say: “This obscenely wealthy weirdo has the ability and means to blow up the Moon if he chooses. And also to put a lot of other people’s money in his pockets.”

The TV host went on to state that SpaceX ‘lost $5 billion last year’, after warning about pensions being placed at risk because 401Ks will automatically invest in the stock.

Recalling how Musk once claimed that people don’t need to save up for their retirement because Tesla bots will take care of them, Kimmel continued: “Basically, this maneuver could make Elon a trillionaire and your parents Walmart greeters. Wasn’t he supposed to be going to Mars? Can’t we help chip in to speed that up?”

Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at new trillionaire Elon Musk (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

In another dig, he added: “We know a trillion is a number, but it’s so large we can’t fathom it. The same way we know Elon has a lot of kids, but we can’t fathom him getting laid.”

SpaceX goes public on the stock market

Musk is now officially worth $1.11 trillion after the news broke that SpaceX had gone public.

The firm was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange with a value of $2.2tn.

It opened trading at $150 and, while it briefly peaked at $176.50, it ended the day at $161.