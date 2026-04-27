Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide, which some readers may find distressing.

Four years after Amy Eskridge apparently took her own life, there are yet more questions about what happened to the 'genius' co-founder of Huntsville's Institute for Exotic Science in Huntsville. Eskridge was known for her work on experimental propulsion concepts and her antigravity research, with her tragic passing in June 2022 kickstarting an alarming spate of disappearances and deaths linked to those in the scientific community.

At least 13 names have now been mentioned as part of this alarming trend, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and the FBI confirming an investigation is underway. As conspiracy theories swirl, even President Donald Trump has commented on the seemingly escalating situation in the science community, telling reporters how it's 'pretty serious stuff': "Hopefully, I don’t know, coincidence, whatever you want to call it. But some of them were very important people, and we’re gonna look at it over the next short period."

As conspiracy theorists and professionals alike try to connect the dots, Eskridge's name has again been drawn into the spotlight. Following recent concern about her final messages and claims that she had received violent threats for sticking her neck out in public.

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Eskridge claimed she was being targeted because of her work (YouTube / Jeremy Rys)

Now, a resurfaced video has shown Eskridge talking about being 'roofied' numerous times. As reported by the Daily Mail, a number of videos include some pretty concerning messaging.

Speaking in May 2020, Eskridge is heard saying: "I've been roofied multiple times. Like my extended team has been roofied multiple times, like it's the f**king roofie party over here."

She then raised concern over a 'social engineering' campaign that led to her being afraid to continue her research in public.

Explaining her experience and her connections to UFOs, Eskridge added: "Then all of a sudden the people in the bar around me are like, 'What do you do for a living? Tell us, do you work for the government...you're sitting there at your laptop, it looks cool, tell us what you're doing'."

Returning to the idea she's been 'roofied', she continued: "Like twice or three times it's like I'm really f**king drunk, I shouldn't be this drunk, I didn't drink enough to be this drunk, what's happening? Why am I so messed up?"

Saying she'd been harassed for five years, she also claimed that she could no longer go to bars on her own because she feared for her own safety: "I don't go to bars by myself anymore, even though it's my most productive zone because in the past 12 months, if I sit down at a bar by myself, some dude will come, like some 50-year-old dude will come and sit next to me and turn to me and say 'do you want one roofie in your drink or two?'"

"Then he'll like drop buzzwords that are relevant to my life, and I'll be like, 'I'm getting the f*** out of here'."

Eskridge's father founded the Institute for Exotic Science and refuted the idea that his death was suspicious. Speaking to NewsNation, Richard Eskridge concluded: "Scientists die also, just like other people."

Still, the Daily Mail article details messages that Eskridge supposedly sent to Franc Milburn, a retired British paratrooper, before her death. In one dated May 13, 2022, Eskridge seemingly wrote: "If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I overdosed, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I killed anyone else, I most definitely did not."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Milburn is adamant that people who knew Eskridge contacted him and said they'd been targeted, as well as reports of suspected drink spiking, burglaries, and having their tires slashed.

Milburn also alleged that Eskridge and others had their food poisoned: "It had 'Amy Eskridge' written on the bag, and [these are] people who are living hundreds of [miles] away out of state from Amy Eskridge. So this wasn't just random events, this was happening to her and people around her."

Milburn disputes the idea that Eskridge took her own life, and since then, has conducted his own investigation that maintains she was 'murdered' by a private aerospace company.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.