Elon Musk’s ex Ashley St Clair has claimed that there is one particular left-wing influencer which MAGA influencers are ‘terrified of’.

Last year, St Clair revealed on social media that she had recently given birth to Musk’s child, making her one of four mothers to the billionaire’s 14 children.

Previously a MAGA influencer herself, St Clair has spoken publicly online about changing her mind on many issues and shifting her beliefs more to the left.

Now, she has appeared on a podcast where she revealed that other right-wing influencers are ‘afraid of’ left-wing political commentator and streamer Hasan Piker.

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St Clair sat down with Suzanne Lambert, who describes herself as the ‘Regina George liberal’, for an episode of her Mean But True podcast.

Elon Musk's baby mama, Ashley St. Clair leaks that MAGA influencers are secretly terrified of Hasan Piker.



"They are very scared of Hasan Piker, that is the one that they are scared of" "If the levers of capital are all fixated against one individual, you should probably pay… pic.twitter.com/xLxoYTflzc — Hasanabi productions (meme account) (@HasanabiProd) May 20, 2026

During the interview, St Clair was asked if there are any influencers on the left that MAGA influencers are ‘afraid of’.

In response, St Clair said: “Yeah, they are very scared of Hasan Piker, that is the one that they are scared of because Hasan has the ability to capture what I believe to be someone like the alt-right men.

“There is a crossover between the people who gravitate toward a Nick Fuentes or a Tucker Carlson that could find better solace in someone like Hasan. They are terrified of Hasan Piker. Terrified.”

She went on to add: “If the levers of capital are all fixated against one individual, you should probably pay attention.”

St Clair has also been sharing more and more on social media about her time with the world’s richest man.

In a recent TikTok, she shared some commonly asked questions about the billionaire, including addressing the rumor that Musk was the father of actress Amber Heard’s children.

St Clair explained: “I asked straight up about Amber Heard because this is what I had heard and he’s like, ‘no I actually asked her cause I thought they were mine but she says that they’re not’.”

She continued: “So, at least that’s what he told me but he also has a complicated relationship with the truth so who knows.”

Ashley St Clair is the mother of one of Musk's 14 children (X/@stclairashley)

The influencer went on to share more information she claimed to have received from Musk regarding his attempts to boost the declining birth rates.

St Clair continued: “He also tells me that there is one more with a Japanese woman and he says that this came to fruition when these Japanese people officials came to speak to him and I actually remember when this happened because he was with me right before he met with them like early 2023.

“He even texted me afterwards… he texted me and was like, ‘you know, it was interesting, they just want my sperm - no romance - just my sperm.

“And then we didn’t talk about it again until the next year and he tells me that he did in fact do this.”

This claim has not been confirmed by Musk himself, as he is only publicly confirmed to have 14 children by four different women.