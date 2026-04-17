Ashley St Clair, a previously MAGA-aligned influencer who became known for giving birth to Elon Musk's child last year, has now released an emotional response to far-right Youtuber Benny Johnson where she 'exposes herself'.

Few people outside of the far-right political bubble will have heard of Ashley St. Clair before the early months of 2025, yet her reveal that she had secretly given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child certainly shocked the world.

Forced into the reveal after tabloids threatened to expose her child to the world, St Clair was then faced with the refusal of previously-agreed financial support from the world's richest man, who publicly cast doubt on his parentage of the child before later filing for full custody.

This chain of events has led her to distance herself from the MAGA movement despite being a staunch supporter beforehand, and even recently called out Musk after his AI tool Grok was used to sexualize pictures of her as a child.

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St Clair has now taken on MAGA YouTuber Benny Johnson after he has made inflammatory comments about both her and her child, releasing 'receipts' and issuing an emotional response where she disclosed information that others threatened to 'expose'.





It all started when Johnson claimed that St Clair was 'embracing trans ideology', declaring that "the only thing you can hope in this scenario is that the child goes to the sane parent that doesn't believe in this type of gender fluidity," referring to Musk, who is notable for his transphobic rhetoric and beliefs.

"I've been dealing with these people, I've been quiet for over a year now," St Clair explained in response to Johnson's comments. "I've been dealing with these people attacking my family, my children, like if you're going to [attack anyone], attack me. Leave my kid out of it, leave my family situation out of it," she added.

Following this, individuals associated with Johnson threatened to 'expose' St Clair's past, prompting her to do their job for them by releasing an 'emotional' video on Instagram.





"Since I came out about Benjamin 'Grindr' Johnson, people have been threatening to expose me so I'm just gonna do it myself," St Clair proclaimed while comedically exaggerating her emotional state.

"In case you didn't know, I've had sex," she 'revealed', rushing her hand to cover her mouth in shock, "with men, outside of marriage."

St Clair added that "in college, not only would I smoke weed, but I would mix it – they call it a spliff actually." She continued to note that "it's really easy for anyone to admit that they have sex with men outside of marriage [...] I'm less interested in that though. I think everyone would be very interested in your financials, and the story of how Benny Johnson came to be in the first place."

A follow-up Instagram story also revealed that she will add to this in the near future, asking people to "stop rushing art" in reference to requests for 'receipts'.