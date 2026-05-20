It's certainly not a secret that Elon Musk is an incredibly powerful individual, yet recent information shared by one of his past romantic partners proposes a theory that some might not have thought was possible.

Elon Musk has a lot of children – and the actual figure might actually be larger than the 14 we officially know of right now – yet a consequence of that figure is that the tech mogul has been involved in numerous different relationships — some of which haven't exactly had an amicable ending.

The most recent involved former MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair, who secretly had a child with Musk in 2024 before she was forced to reveal it to the public the year afterwards.

Their romantic relationship appears to have been brief despite sharing a child together, and a fallout following the birth of their baby saw St. Clair's financial support rescinded, forcing her to sell some of her most valuable possessions.

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After a lengthy social media hiatus – which included brief returns to criticise Musk after his AI tools were used to sexualize pictures of her as a child – St. Clair has now returned to TikTok to distance herself from the MAGA movement and share the intimate details of her relationship with the Tesla CEO.

Ashley St. Clair has come clean with her side of the story following her relationship with Elon Musk (Instagram/asc.sys)

She has revealed what Musk said about Amber Heard's children regarding rumors surrounding their parentage, alongside disclosing how their relationship came to be in the first place, but another recent video saw St. Clair claim that Musk knew the results of the 2024 presidential election 'hours before' they were officially disclosed.

Revealing the information during a 'get ready with me' video on TikTok, St. Clair claims that Musk told her he had an 'anomaly in the matrix' that he was ready to release, which amounted to '10,000 lasers in space' — referring to his industry leading SpaceX satellite fleet.

She claims that he was able to access real-time voting metrics through America PAC – a political action committee he founded to support Donald Trump's election campaign – which St. Clair outlines is not only unheard of but seemingly impossible.

This extended to election day too, where Musk apparently was able to see the results of the election around two hours before they were officially confirmed through the use of 'space technology'.

"And then on election night itself, Elon left Mar-a-Lago early, I was at Mar-a-Lago, and he told me over text, 'yeah I knew hours ago that Trump won, my team has the best real-time data'," St. Clair detailed.

"First of all, how the f*** do you have real-time data on elections, how do you have real-time data," she proclaimed in confusion. "I could not understand that, I don't think I ever will."

She also added that she's 'fighting real hard' to keep her own voice after 'seeing some s***' during her relationship with Musk, and while she's aware that she has "caused harm with my rhetoric" in her past as a MAGA influencer, she claims that she believed that she was doing what was best for her country.