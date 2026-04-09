Exactly where Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster is in space right now after billionaire announces April launch

Elon Musk has teased a new Tesla Roadster launch after years of waiting, but what happened to that one model that was shot into space?

The Tesla Roadster has had quite a journey and we're not just talking about the one currently hurtling through deep space.

When the original Roadster launched back in 2008, it showed the world that electric vehicles didn't have to be dull. They could be fast, desirable and a revolutionary way to drive.

First unveiled in 2017, the Tesla Roadster prototype was met with production delays from 2020 through to now.

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Although, despite the endless waiting, Tesla has continued to attract major deposits for the car, ranging from $50,000 all the way up to $250,000 for the exclusive Founders' Series models.

The Roadster is travelling at an orbital speed of over 76,000 kph (Handout/Handout/Getty)

Where is the Tesla Roadster in space now?

Now, Elon Musk is back to making more promises. Taking to X, he wrote: “New Roadster unveil hopefully next month. It will be a banger next-level.”

UK order books are already open, with a £4,000 deposit required to secure a place in the queue.

But where is the original Roadster right now?

While the world waits to see whether the new Roadster actually arrives, the original one has been out in space since 2018. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO launched the cherry-red Tesla Roadster into space aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket as part of its test flight.

Behind the wheel sits a spacesuit-clad mannequin named Starman, accompanied by a miniature Hot Wheels version of the same car and a 'Don't Panic!' sign.

Since launch, the car has travelled over two billion miles and continues to orbit the Sun in an elliptical path that occasionally brings it close to both Earth and Mars.

The SpaceX Roadster is in the Capricornus constellation (The Sky Live)

At the time of writing, the Roadster is located in the constellation of Capricornus, travelling at an orbital speed of over 76,000 kilometres per hour (47,000 mph), as shared by The Sky Live.

According to WhereisTeslaRoadster, the vehicle currently sits more than 267 million kilometres (166 million miles) from Earth and over 230 million kilometres (143 million miles) from Mars.

Its position is tracked daily using NASA and JPL's HORIZONS system, which calculates its current location and predicts future close approaches to the planets.

Tesla has had a difficult 2026, losing ground in the EV market to Chinese manufacturers like BYD and newer rivals, including BMW.

The company has also halted production of its Model S and Model X to redirect its focus on its Optimus humanoid robots, leaving the Model 3 and Model Y as the only models in an increasingly ageing lineup.