Elon Musk makes worrying prediction that could trigger catastrophic 'Kessler Syndrome'

One recent bold prediction from Elon Musk has left many worried about the future, as his goal for Space in the coming years could trigger catastrophe by the way of the Kessler Syndrome.

Elon Musk has never shied away from a prediction of his own, as he has made audacious punts towards the future of the global economy, the status of robots in the workforce, and even the end of artificial intelligence as we know it.

Many of these, of course, relate to his own projects, businesses, and personal fortunes, and most would result in him further increasing the wealth gap between himself and the next richest person in the world as he strives towards trillionaire status.

While most of his predictions result in positive outcomes, one recent estimation has left some fearful of the future as it could lead to the realization of a dangerous theory, threatening Earth in the process.

What did Elon Musk predict?

Following news that SpaceX achieved two Falcon 9 launches in a single day, Elon Musk took to X and made the following prediction:

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"In 4 or 5 years, there will be a launch every hour," the tech mogul asserted, indicating that the number of satellites thrust into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) will dramatically increase by the end of the current decade.









There are currently around 10,000 existing SpaceX satellites in orbit right now, with more launched every week as the count continues to grow, and they join another 5,000 to make a total of around 15,000 in LEO.

While that's fantastic for operations down on Earth to have such comprehensive coverage, Earth's orbit does have a finite amount of space that is increasingly becoming cramped, leading some to speculate that the Kessler Syndrome is edging closer to reality.

What is the Kessler Syndrome?

Proposed initially by NASA scientist Donald J. Kessler, the Kessler Syndrome theorizes a catastrophic chain reaction set off by the density of objects in Low Earth Orbit, where one collision would trigger an endless number due to the sheer amount of debris that would be spawned.

This not only puts existing satellites at risk but also other space activities like the International Space Station and perhaps even the upcoming Artemis 2 launch, and due to our reliance on satellite systems back on Earth, it would undoubtedly send the world into chaos on an economic and societal level.

Responding to Musk's prediction, one user proposed that this dramatic increase in satellite launches could trigger the Kessler Syndrome, writing that "this will create mess in our Earth's low orbit."









While that does certainly make sense from the outset, thankfully SpaceX is already taking that into account when launching its new satellites, even going so far as to adjust the position of thousands of existing vessels to avoid collisions.

While Low Earth Orbit is a designated area, it still leaves enough room for satellites to pass over or underneath each other, and adjusting the height at which the machines are stationed completely negates the risk of collision despite the fact that they're technically still operating within the same space.