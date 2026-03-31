This comes as the launch countdown for the highly anticipated Artemis II begins.

NASA officials have confirmed that the weather forecast is ‘80% go’ for the launch to go ahead in Florida sometime this week, with the earliest potential launch window being tomorrow (April 1).

The Artemis II mission will see a crew of four astronauts embark on a 10 day trip around the Moon and back.

This will be the first crewed flight around the moon since 1972 when the Apollo 17 mission set off for the lunar surface.

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Artemis II could launch for the Moon as soon as tomorrow (Miguel J. Rodriguez CARRILLO / AFP via Getty Images)

Artemis II will also be the first mission to ever carry astronauts onboard the NASA Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and the Orion spacecraft.

Now, it seems that Musk is shifting his focus from colonizing Mars to setting up a lunar colony, and there appears to be a good reason for it.

The Moon is closer to the Earth than Mars

First up is an obvious logistic bonus to focussing on the Moon instead of Mars - it is much closer to Earth.

While a trip to the Moon takes just two days one way, Mars is much more difficult to get to, with specific launch windows only opening up once every 26 months.

The Moon offers much quicker logistical access than the Red Planet, which in turn reduces risk, cost, and the reliance on infrequent planetary alignments.

Elon Musk has shifted his focus from Mars to the Moon (Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Musk can achieve his colonization goals faster on the Moon

With easier access, the tech mogul will be able to achieve his dreams of space colonization much quicker than he would if he kept his sights on Mars.

Musk has previously expressed that he believes a ‘self-growing’ city on the lunar surface could be established within the next 10 years, but a similar project on Mars would take more than 20 years to complete.

It is more realistic to focus on the Moon first

Simply put, there is a demand from NASA to support the organization in its bid to put humans back on the Moon.

By shifting focus away from Mars, Musk is able to generate more revenue for his space company SpaceX by taking on government contracts to meet these needs.

However, this doesn’t mean that Musk has completely forgotten about Mars, instead he has said he has hopes to work on both projects within the next five to seven years, with the Moon taking a priority for now.