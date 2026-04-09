In an effort to supposedly save money, the US government has made it so that all men are automatically entered into eligibility for the draft once they turn 18, as registration has entered the digital realm.

Amid fears that World War 3 will break out following US military action in Iran, many are rightfully worried that it could signal the return of conscription and the draft following a shortage of soldiers.

There hasn't been an official draft in the United States in over half a century, with military service deemed to be voluntary in 1973 just before the conclusion of the Vietnam war.

One recent move from the Trump administration has suggested that this could be on the verge of changing, however, as they have made it easier than ever before to see every individual eligible for mandated military service across the nation.

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Conscription was ended in the United States in 1973, with military service remaining voluntary since then (Bettmann/Getty Images)

As reported by LBC, this is operated through the Selective Service System (SSS), which already requires most American men between the ages of 18 and 25 to self-register for conscription in the event of a 'national emergency'.

Following the passing of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act in December last year, the SSS now automates the registration process meaning that individuals are entered into the system the moment they turn 18 — and the official political messaging is that it's a cost-saving measure.

With no clear indication that US aggression within Iran is cooling down any time soon, however, many can see this option being activated in the near future, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refusing to officially rule it out herself.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to rule out the possibility of President Trump enacting a draft (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table," she outlined in an interview with Fox News last month in relation to the potential activation of the draft.

She added that "I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly," but noted that it wasn't part of any current plans from the administration.

There are only a few officials means that allow people to avoid the draft if it was to be activated, however, and there's a good chance you'd end up being called up if you're within the eligible ages — especially if President Trump amends previous rules to widen the pool of available soldiers.

Late last month the US Army also raised its maximum enlistment age by a considerable amount, bumping the limit up by seven years from 35-years-old to 42-years-old, suggesting to many that there's a current shortage of people willing to join the armed forces which only further increases the likelihood of a draft in the event of WW3.