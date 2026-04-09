Elizabeth Holmes continues to prove that her private life isn't that private, with the jailed founder of Theranos causing another stir online with her social media posts. This time, the former billionaire and once rising star of the health-tech scene has maintained her innocence while serving time at Texas' Federal Prison Camp in Bryan.

Once declared the world's youngest self-made female billionaire, things started to go wrong for Elizabeth Holmes when The Wall Street Journal's John Carreyrou launched an investigation into the claims of Theranos' blood-testing capabilities.

A 19-year-old Holmes founded Theranos in 2003, maintaining that it could revolutionize the health industry with rapid blood test results from a single finger prick. Carreyou went on to expose these claims in a 2018 book titled Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched its own investigation against her and former Theranos chief operating officer (COO) Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani the same year.

Homes was convicted on four counts of fraud in 2022 (Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor / Getty)

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In June 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Holmes and Balwani on fraud charges, with the former currently serving a reduced sentence of approximately 10 years and 3 months on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Although Holmes maintains her innocence, it's something not everyone is buying. Holmes is active on social media, recently telling us to 'delete everything' over fears about Anthropic's Project Glasswing.

Elsewhere on X, Holmes previously shared a picture of what looks like her and her child as she wrote: "No mother should have to explain to her child she was charged and convicted of something she didn't do."

That was back in November 2025, but in an April 2026 update, she discussed her budding friendship with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah when they were both banged up at FPC Bryan.

Posting on X, Holmes relayed a conversation between her and Shah, with Shah supposedly asking: "Who are you trying to prove this to?"

Holmes added: "And I paused and said, 'My kids. I want them to know that I'm innocent.'"





Being brutally fact checked, a community note of Holmes' original post currently reads: "Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors after evidence showed Theranos devices were faulty, produced inaccurate results, and were often replaced with standard machines. Her conviction was upheld."

There was a vocal mix of support and criticism, with one person writing: "A jury of your peers declared you guilty. You can claim to be innocent but the law determined you were guilty.

“Now instead of trying to garner a following why don't you just go out and so some good?"

Another skeptic added: "It would be better if you were just honest with them. Your intent may have been good but come on, you did shady sh*t and you know it."

Supporting Holmes, someone wrote: "I found it strange and suspicious that you were literally convicted by the book and movie before the trial started.

“And, no offense, but I don't think you were able to 'mislead' some of the most high-powered intelligence guys on the planet."

A fourth concluded: "Your children will always love you deeply even if not always on the surface when they are older!! ❤️I hope u get pardoned!!"

With Homes due to be released in December 2031, expect plenty more dramas like the above as she continues to post from prison.