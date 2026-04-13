Elizabeth Holmes has been back in the news recently, but this time, it wasn't due to her prison sentence as the Theranos founder continues her lengthy stay at Texas' Federal Prison Camp Bryan.

Although Elizabeth Holmes was once named the most successful self-made female billionaire in the USA, her reported net worth of $9 billion has supposedly been knocked down to zero after she and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani were ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to victims of fraud.

Following a bombshell investigation by The Wall Street Journal, Holmes and Balwani faced a federal grand jury trial that indicted them on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes is currently serving a (reduced) 123-month sentence and is due for release in December 2031. With FPC Bryan being a minimum security facility where Holmes is banged up with the likes of Ghislaine Maxwell and The Real Housewives' Jen Shah, she's also allowed access to social media.

Advert

Holmes' warning is echoing across the internet (MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Contributor / Getty)

Holmes was recently lambasted for declaring her innocence online, while she also grabbed headlines for telling us to 'delete everything now'. Holmes’ tech warning came off the back of a new AI evolution and the announcement of Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview, which we recently reported on, breaking out of its sandbox and sending a 'chilling' email to its researcher. There are concerns about what Anthropic's most powerful model yet could mean for our own privacy, and backing up Holmes, Joe Rogan has also foreshadowed issues further down the line. Referring to what Holmes said while discussing the topic on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the man himself mused: "That is crazy, but it completely makes sense that AI would be able to take over essentially everything."

Rogan went on to address cybersecurity as he continued: "Why would your encryption work with that? You don't think it could crack your encryption. It could just go right into your computer and go to your keys, your passwords."

Mythos has already suggested that it would be able to do this, as during its ambitious jailbreak, it managed to put itself on the public internet and started posting in various corners.

Following in Rogan's footsteps, someone replied to the clip saying: "Companies are now using biometrics, fingerprint or retina scan. What happens when there’s a hack and they get access to your biometrics? Not like a password you can change Scary 🙏."

Another added: "Imagine the leverage on powerful people. It would make the Epstein files look like kindergarten."

A third said: "Deleting just sends it to the saved folder. Didn’t any of you learn that lesson when incognito browsing was discovered to be a lie? Lmao. If you wanted to keep your search history hidden, you should have just stayed off the internet."

While it remains to be seen whether Holmes is right that the most private aspects of our lives will be public in the next year, naysayers argue that those who have nothing to hide have nothing to worry about.