Terms such as ‘looksmaxxing’ and ‘ball-maxxing’ have become viral trends and now, people online are even discussing ‘vagina-maxxing’.

This has left many social media users horrified to discover what the meaning behind the trends are, and the differences between them.

The bizarre phrases have been spreading across the internet in recent months as part of pop culture’s latest obsession with ‘maxxing’, which is where users attempt to ‘optimize’ different areas of their appearance, lifestyle, or body.

What is ‘vagina-maxxing’?

One of the most recent terms to come out of this trend is ‘vagina-maxxing’, which is where someone attempts to ‘improve the appearance, smell, tightness, grooming or perceived attractiveness of the vulva or vagina with beauty routines, supplements, procedures or products’, according to expert Dr Ravina Bhanot.





The women’s health GP and founder of The One Labs spoke to Tyla where she explained that the biggest concern is that ‘it can medicalize normal female anatomy and create unrealistic beauty standards around female genitals’.

What is ‘ball-maxxing’?

Meanwhile, ‘ball-maxxing’ is along the same theme of trying to ‘improve’ the appearance of physical features but can come with added risks due to the extreme measures people are taking.

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The phrase is being used by influencers and self-improvement communities to describe habits supposedly designed to boost testosterone, fertility, masculinity, or physical performance.

Some videos encourage cold exposure, supplement stacks, unusual workout methods, and other extreme routines that experts say should be approached carefully.

‘Maxxing’ culture encourages users to attempt to ‘optimize’ different areas of their appearance (Adene Sanchez/Getty Images)

The adoption of more extreme cosmetic procedures for men means that some people are trying out ‘ball-maxxing’ with the intention of ballooning their testicles.

Doctors have warned that misinformation around hormone health is becoming increasingly common online, especially on platforms where creators can go viral by making bold claims with little evidence.

Despite many people taking it as a joke on social media, medical professionals say the risks linked to misinformation are very real.

This includes some highlighting that ‘maxxing’ culture can convince people that their bodies need constant improvement.

Speaking to UNILAD Tech, expert Dr Shirin Lakhani explained: “Injecting your scrotum with saline can cause a bacterial infection, for example, as introducing any unregulated fluid, especially outside of a medical practice, can cause infection, abscess formation, or cellulitis.”

Dr Lakhani added: “You can cause testicular injury as well, as pressure from fluid accumulation may impair blood flow, potentially affecting testicular function. And obviously, it can cause pain, swelling, significant discomfort, and inflammation.”