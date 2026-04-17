Anyone still holding onto the Outlook Lite app on their Android device will soon be forced to switch, as Microsoft has officially confirmed the date when the app will be shut down and disabled on all devices.

Everybody has their own email provider of choice, and while Google might emerge as the dominant option thanks to a number of handy features there is still hot competition from companies like Microsoft and Apple.

In professional environments, however, nobody competes with Outlook – especially as part of the wider Microsoft Office package – yet one of the more popular ways to access the platform is soon set to shut down.

Most people use the regular Outlook app on their phones, yet if you've got an older device or live in an area with a slower internet connection you might have relied on the less intensive Outlook Lite in recent years.

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Outlook Lite users will soon need to switch over as Microsoft is closing down the app (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Launching in 2022, Outlook Lite is exactly what the name suggests, as it strips back the email experience to the basics to ensure that everyone can have access to their inbox by compromising features that aren't necessarily 'essential'.

As reported by Neowin, however, this will soon be shut down by Microsoft after the tech giant previously prevented new users from downloading the app on the Google Play Store last October.

Confirming the news now, Microsoft has revealed that all access to the Outlook Lite app will be completely disabled on May 25, 2025, giving users just a couple more weeks to migrate to the main Outlook Mobile app before the shutdown.

You'll need to download the Microsoft Outlook Mobile app before May 25 (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

You'll technically still be able to 'open' the app after this date has passed, but you won't receive any new emails and all functionality will be completely broken, effectively bricking the popular tool.

Thankfully as all accounts are shared across the entire Microsoft ecosystem all of your information will be the exact same for the main Outlook app, ensuring that nothing is lost in the switchover procedure.

You can either head to the Play Store manually and download the main app, or select the 'upgrade' option within Outlook Lite to start the change automatically.

Unfortunately this might prove to be a negative outcome for anyone who has relied on the Outlook Lite app from a hardware perspective, leaving them with no other option than to upgrade their device in order to stay on top of the demands required for the main service.