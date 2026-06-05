Users are now demanding for there to be an immediate ban on the new crypto app Pump.fun GO, which purports to allow you to ‘pay anyone to do anything’.

This has sparked backlash on X, formerly Twitter, with many people taking to the social media platform to share their concerns on the matter.

In a post published to X, the crypto app wrote: “Introducing pump fun GO: Pay ANYONE to do ANYTHING.

“Create & complete bounties for ANY task and leverage the power of humans & money across the globe. The world is at your fingertips. It’s time to GO.”

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In a separate post, they added: “Humans & money are undeniably the most powerful tools on Earth.





Introducing pump fun GO: Pay ANYONE to do ANYTHING



Create & complete bounties for ANY task and leverage the power of humans & money across the globe



The world is at your fingertips. It’s time to GO 👇 pic.twitter.com/TvmIeAoTOB — Pump.fun (@Pumpfun) June 4, 2026

“We’re combining both of them with GO: an all encompassing bounty platform where ANYONE can create or complete bounties for ANY task for UNLIMITED rewards.”

Some of the biggest rewards available are still yet to be claimed, with the largest one being $50,000 for skydiving into a World Cup match in a meme coin mascot costume.

The video would need to be verified and you cannot use AI.

Concerns have been raised over the bounties being offered (X/@Pumpfun)

The news of this recent venture has prompted many people to take to the X comment section to share their own reactions, with one user writing: “There is no way on earth this ends well.”

Another said: “This is so f***ing stupid in virtually unlimited ways… please immediately make this illegal. The age of assholes everywhere is upon us.”

A third person commented: “Reminds me of that Black Mirror episode where the guy does weird degenerate stuff online trying to earn money for his wife to stay alive.”

People have compared the platform to a similar Black Mirror episode (Netflix)

And a fourth added: “This can’t possibly be a good idea. Honestly feels like the very thing that gets the app shut down.”

Other bounties that were listed on the site but have since been removed included asking people to pour milk over themselves, bail somebody out of jail, or set a car on fire.

Many people online have made comparisons with this site to one depicted in the Netflix show Black Mirror, which saw people pay for content creators to perform degrading tasks on themselves.

Concerns have also been raised over the legality and repercussions of the bounties being offered.

Worryingly, Pump.fun previously had to temporarily remove their livestream feature after users began to make threats of violence and abuse on the platform in order to boost their prices.