New updates from Google mean that your Android phone could be about to get a lot smarter.

This comes after the tech giant announced that a major free upgrade was on the way for its users.

A range of new Google features will soon be made available including a new Gemini Intelligence AI system.

This was revealed during Google’s livestreamed Android Show event, which confirmed that many of the new features will roll out to both newer and older premium Android phones, including devices made by Samsung and Pixel.

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Android is about to get smarter (Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What will the Gemini Intelligence upgrade bring to Android?

As for Gemini Intelligence, the AI-powered system is designed to make devices more proactive and helpful, and the new features purport to do just that.

Rather than simply responding to commands, the software will be able to carry out tasks directly inside apps already installed on a user’s device.

According to Google, the feature could handle things like ordering takeout, turning a grocery list into an online shopping basket ready for checkout, or even finding a school book list buried in emails before automatically locating the correct textbooks online.

The AI will reportedly prepare everything before asking users for final approval.

Other new Google features for Android phones

This isn’t the only new feature coming to Android, as Google announced more including Pause Point.

This addition is aimed at helping people spend less time endlessly scrolling through distracting apps.

If users open an app they have marked as distracting, Android will interrupt them with prompts suggesting breathing exercises, favourite photos or alternative apps considered more productive. App timers can also be used to limit screen time.

Google has announced upgrades for Android devices (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

So, what about features needed while driving? Google claims to have the answers as Android Auto is receiving one of its biggest redesigns in years.

Google has said that the updated interface will feature smoother animations, bolder fonts and more customization options, including widgets and shortcuts on car displays.

Drivers using compatible phones will also gain Gemini Intelligence features inside Android Auto, while video playback on car screens will be possible when parked before automatically switching to audio-only once the vehicle starts moving.

And Google Maps is also getting a dramatic visual overhaul inside cars. A new immersive navigation mode introduces detailed 3D views of buildings, bridges and landscapes while overlaying useful information such as lane guidance, traffic lights and road signs directly onto routes.

This means the Android phone could be about to get a whole lot smarter!