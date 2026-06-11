Trump family reportedly signed secret $500M crypto deal just before inauguration

The Trump family is reported to have signed a very lucrative crypto deal just before President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term in Office.

The First Family is said to have secured hundreds of millions of dollars through the major cryptocurrency deal, according to a report by CNBC.

This came after Trump’s election victory in 2024 but before his official inauguration in January 2025 where the baton was passed on from former President Joe Biden.

It is claimed that Trump’s family benefited significantly from the sale of cryptocurrency linked to World Liberty Financial, which is a crypto venture connected to the president’s family.

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The deal is estimated to have generated around $500 million in gains for the Trumps after fees and expenses were taken into account.

The transaction involved crypto trading firm Alt5 Sigma, which has since been rebranded as AI Financial Corp.

This deal is said to have happened just before Trump's inauguration (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Less than a year ago, Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, appeared alongside company representatives to celebrate the partnership, however, the fortunes of the business have changed drastically since then.

AI Financial’s share price has fallen sharply over the past year, dropping by roughly 93% and the controversy has prompted calls from the public for regulatory scrutiny.

In the CNBC report, Kimberly Benza, who is a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, said: “Neither Eric nor Don have any involvement in ALT5, nor have any visibility to the company.

“Neither have ever been on the board, know anything about the leadership team or have ever been involved in their operations.”

Meanwhile, the White House said: “President Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children. There are no conflicts of interest.”

This appears to have been a lucrative deal for the First Family of America (Aaron Schwartz/AFP via Getty Images)

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing on Reddit: “It so pains me to see one of the scummiest families on the planet get rewarded day after day.”

Another said: “if u invest in trump’s crypto scam, you deserve to lose ur money.”

A third person commented: “That's the thing with all the blatant corruption with shares and deals using insider trading among other things. Someone is always losing, and losing a lot to make these guys richer.”

And a fourth added: “While it sucks for them, people should be smarter about what they are doing with their money. Investing anything tied to Trump will only work out for Trump.”