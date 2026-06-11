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Trump family reportedly signed secret $500M crypto deal just before inauguration
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Trump family reportedly signed secret $500M crypto deal just before inauguration

This appears to have been a lucrative deal for the First Family of America

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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