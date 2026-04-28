The White House is in turmoil, and the Secret Service is set for a major review after a third attempt was seemingly made against President Donald Trump’s life in just two years. Following July 2024's shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, there was also an incident involving an AK-47-style rifle at the Trump International Golf Club in September that same year.

Although Donald Trump was at the White House when 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin snuck onto his Mar-a-Lago estate armed with a shotgun and a fuel canister in February 2024, others remind us that it's another security concern.

Now, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen faces a potential life in prison sentence over an attack at April 2026's White House Correspondents' Dinner. President Trump has already spoken out about the attack and Allen's apparent manifesto, where he was supposedly targeting high-ranking officials in terms of power. Somewhat taking away from fears for the POTUS' safety, the attack has obviously seen the conspiracy theories come out of the woodwork.

We saw this with the Butler shooting, where Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead, with Trump's critics claiming his seemingly miraculous survival after being shot in the ear was 'staged' to boost his popularity.

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The word 'staged' has been used thousands of times (MANDEL NGAN / Contributor / Getty)

Conspiracy theories have been swirling in the aftermath of the latest attack, all as the word 'staged' was used thousands of times on X. Away from bizarre time travel theories where Allen's name was seemingly shared in 2023, President Trump has slammed these conspiracy theorists. As the days go on and more details emerge, the trend shows no sign of dying down.

When White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was grilled on how to tackle this kind of misinformation on the likes of X, Facebook, and Instagram she seemed a little flustered as she replied: "It's very important for us that we get the truths and the facts about this case and any case out there as quickly as possible to get some of the crazy nonsense that you do see running rampant online."

She was then accused of shifting the blame as she continued: "I think the Department of Justice and the FBI thus far have done a good job of disseminating the truth and the facts about this attempted assassin."

Leavitt said that as far as the White House is concerned, it will provide maximum transparency, concluding: "Hopefully, people will believe the truth rather than the lies and the conspiracies that so often do go crazy on social media."

Trump's quick pivot to say the incident proves why he needs more security around the White House ballroom has also raised eyebrows, with naysayers claiming he's using the shooting to push through his controversial revamp.

Leavitt has even found herself at the center of a conspiracy theory, with some saying it's 'sus' that she said "shots will be fired" when referring to Trump's speech ahead of the dinner.

Elsewhere, critics note that 2026's WHCD attack taking place at the same hotel where John Hinckley Jr. shot and hospitalised Ronald Reagan in 1981 means security should've been at a maximum. Then again, Allen appeared to mock the Secret Service detail as he managed to get within 100 yards of the president while reportedly armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives. In a message sent to his family, Allen is said to have bragged: "This level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again."

While the White House is keen to nip these conspiracy theories in the bud, they continue to spread like wildfire.