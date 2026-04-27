A 'time travel' theory is going viral as an X account appeared to name the WHCD shooter back in 2023 in a creepy post.

It never fails to blow our minds when certain prophets or shows like The Simpsons can predict future events years in advance. But a theory on social media has taken that sense of unease to another level, racking up tens of millions of views in the wake of the recent White House incident.

During the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton, gunshots rang out as President Donald Trump sat on stage in the hotel's ballroom, moments before he was due to deliver his keynote address.

Shots were heard moments before Trump was due to deliver his keynote address (Andrew Harnik/Staff/Getty)

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Guests dropped to the floor and scrambled under tables as armed officers rushed in, escorting Trump, Melania, and members of the cabinet from the room.

The man arrested and named by law enforcement is Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, Los Angeles.

Allen had reportedly forced his way through a lobby checkpoint armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. A shotgun was allegedly fired at a Secret Service agent before Allen was tackled and detained.

In an interview following the assassination attempt, Trump claimed that he 'wasn't worried'. He stated: "I understand life. We live in a crazy world."

Now, over on X, a post from user Henry Martinez from a few years ago has resurfaced. Posted on 22 December 2023, more than two years before the shooting, the post appeared to name 'Cole Allen' with no context and no other visible posts.

Martinez's profile picture shows the iconic Pepe the Frog meme dressed in a tuxedo and raising a glass.





The post has since been viewed more than 45 million times, with users sharing images of Dexter's James Doakes to express their suspicion.

"Henry, the FBI would like to speak to you," one user wrote.

Another added: "What in the world."

A third user replied: "Super sus"

However, before the theory runs too far, fact-checker journalist David Puente offered a more grounded explanation. The 'well-known technique' involves creating a private account and publishing a large volume of hidden posts of popular names and potential future events.

If one of those events eventually occurs, the user deletes everything else, makes the matching post public, and allows the illusion of foresight to do the rest.

To maximise the chances of a hit, users tend to use names that already have some public profile — like minor actors or public figures that 'sooner or later, will be linked to an event (crime, murder, drugs, etc.),' Puente explained.

In this case, he noted that Cole Allen is the name of an actor who has appeared in films alongside Jim Carrey.

So, as compelling as the theory is, sadly, the reality seems nothing more than predictions planned out in advance.