Nvidia’s secret new chip strategy could change your next home computer.

Nvidia has spent the past few years reshaping the AI industry from the inside out. The company's chips power everything from ChatGPT to self-driving vehicles, and its market capitalisation now sits at nearly $5 trillion.

Outside of chip technology, the company backed a $1.4 billion funding round alongside Amazon for a robotics startup to build several million humanoid robots by 2030.

Now, with Nvidia's latest announcement, your next home computer could look a lot different.

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Jensen Huang announced that the PC is being 'reinvented' (JUNG YEON-JE/Contributor/Getty)

Nvidia has unveiled the RTX Spark and pitched it as the start of a new era for Windows PCs.

The new superchip is designed to bring the kind of AI processing you'd expect from cloud computing directly to your laptop or desktop PC.

Drawing on Nvidia's 30 years of technology, the chip combines the company's CUDA platform, RTX graphics, DLSS, TensorRT, and a range of other tools into a single, highly efficient processor that can even work for you while you sleep.

“The PC is being reinvented,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work.

He added: "RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer.”

RTX Spark features up to one petaflop of AI compute and 128GB of unified memory, giving it the horsepower to handle complex multi-step tasks, generate images and video, write code, reason across multiple applications simultaneously, and search local files intelligently.

Nvidia has unveiled the RTX Spark and pitched it as the start of a new era for Windows PCs (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

The Windows apps are also being developed by Hermes Agent and OpenClaw, which aim to prioritise the safety and privacy of the device's AI tools.

“We are strong supporters of deploying agents like OpenClaw securely into the Windows ecosystem,” said Vincent Koc, chief architect at the OpenClaw Foundation. “Running solutions like OpenShell and the Microsoft security primitives on RTX Spark will enable users to leverage a fully integrated stack for private, personal agents running on device.”

The chip is equally aimed at creators and gamers, with Nvidia's RTX technology already supported in over 1,000 games and applications. Major software providers, including Adobe, Blackmagic Design, Blender, CapCut, and OTOY, are building on the platform, alongside game developers such as Riot Games, Remedy Entertainment, KRAFTON, NetEase, and Xbox.

For anyone who edits video, creates 3D content, games at a high level, or simply wants a machine capable of handling the next generation of AI-powered software, RTX Spark is being promoted as a huge leap in computing capabilities.

RTX Spark laptops and compact desktops are expected to arrive this fall from a strong lineup of manufacturers. ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI have all confirmed they will be launching RTX Spark-powered machines, with Acer and Gigabyte to follow shortly after.