White House vows to protect ‘global AI dominance’ in high-stakes meeting with tech CEOs

The White House is expected to host a meeting with the world’s largest AI firms today (August 4) where it will discuss new safety tests for chatbot models, while promising to maintain 'global AI dominance'.

The presentation will bring together the leaders of Google, OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic and others where they will hear about the measures the US government is putting in place for artificial intelligence.

This comes after a White House official revealed that the tests involved had been finalized and were ready to be presented to the industry bosses.

These audits will be conducted on a voluntary basis and will test out how capable the AI models are at hacking computer systems.

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Back in June, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to promote advanced AI innovation and cybersecurity.

Trump officials will meet with AI leaders at the White House today to discuss voluntary tests (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Under this order, the government promised to ‘continue to work closely with industry to ensure that the best and most secure technology is deployed rapidly to confront any and all threats to our country’.

The order continued: “We will continue to lead an America First cybersecurity effort that enhances both our national security and our global AI dominance.”

It went on to say: “It is the policy of the United States to promote AI innovation and security by working collaboratively with the private sector to modernize government and private sector information systems and harden them against external threats; to protect American ingenuity and intellectual property from exploitation and theft by adversaries; and to cultivate America’s advanced AI-enabled capabilities.”

No information about how the AI testing will actually work has been made available to the public as of yet, but concerns have been raised in recent months about the safety risks surrounding advanced AI models.

Cybersecurity concerns have been raised in recent months over advanced AI models (Martin LELIEVRE/AFP via Getty Images)

This comes after there have been multiple incidents involving AI models going rogue by hacking into various networks and, in one case involving OpenAI, even breaking out of its controlled environment to cheat on its test.

Trump himself appears to be a fan of AI, having taken to his own social media platform Truth Social to share AI-generated images of himself.

Some images have depicted the US president appearing as the pope after he joked that he would ‘like to be pope’.

Trump has also shared more bizarre AI photos of himself, including one where he appears as a Christ-like figure in a white robe healing a hospitalized man. Behind him, appears the American flag, several bald eagles, fireworks, and fighter jets.

The president faced backlash for sharing this image, which many considered to be distasteful.