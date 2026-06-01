Nvidia has unveiled its new RTX Spark laptop chip, and one of the first devices set to use it is Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Laptop Ultra.

The chip was revealed at Computex 2026, where Nvidia made it clear this is not just another processor designed to make laptops slightly faster or a bit more efficient.

Instead, the company is pitching RTX Spark as the start of a new kind of Windows PC.

That means a laptop that is less like a passive machine waiting for clicks and more like something that can understand tasks, run AI models locally, and help manage work in the background.

Jensen Huang's plan to kill off the traditional desktop

During the reveal, as reported by PCMag, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said: “40 years later, Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC.”

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The biggest change is what happens when you are not actively using it.

Nvidia wants RTX Spark laptops to rethink how PCs handle work (Nvidia)

Rather than sitting idle once you close the lid, Nvidia wants RTX Spark laptops to eventually run personal AI agents that can carry out tasks overnight while you sleep.

That could mean searching through files, preparing drafts, organising information, generating creative assets, coding, or continuing a workflow without needing everything sent to the cloud.

RTX Spark is an Arm-based superchip built for Windows 11 laptops, compact desktops and mini PCs.

It combines a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and a 20-core Grace CPU created with MediaTek.

Nvidia says the chip is designed for AI, content creation and gaming, but the bigger pitch is that your computer becomes less of a tool and more of a teammate.

How Nvidia OpenShell turns your laptop into a 24/7 worker

As to the way it becomes said teammates, this is where Nvidia OpenShell comes in.

The system is being developed alongside Microsoft’s new Windows security tools, allowing AI agents to run on the device with restrictions, permissions and privacy controls.

In simple terms, Nvidia wants your laptop to handle jobs locally, securely, and continuously, instead of needing you to sit there clicking between apps.

Unified memory could help laptops handle bigger creative and AI tasks (Nvida/Reddit/NV-Randy)

The 128GB unified monster behind the tech

The hardware behind all of this is seriously powerful. RTX Spark supports up to 128GB of unified memory, meaning the CPU and GPU can share one huge pool of memory.

As noted by Tom’s Guide, Nvidia says that helps unlock heavy local workloads, including 120-billion-parameter large language models, 90GB 3D scenes, 12K video editing and AI video generation.

Nvidia’s ‘warning shot’ to Apple

The timing also feels deliberate, as Apple previously changed expectations with its M-series MacBooks; now, though, as TechRadar described, RTX Spark is essentially a warning shot across Apple’s bow.

Now Nvidia is bringing its own Arm-based chip to premium Windows laptops from brands including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, MSI and Microsoft.

On the other hands, the still-unanswered questions are price, real-world battery life, and how older Windows apps will behave. Still, if Nvidia delivers a success, the laptop on your desk may no longer be something you operate, but instead a key device that works for you independently.