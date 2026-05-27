Things might not be as bad as they seem when it comes to AI taking your job as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang downplays fears, but that does come with a warning that someone else possessing a certain skill might take it instead.

People have been worried about their jobs ever since ChatGPT burst onto the scene back in November 2022, as the revolutionary new tech immediately threatened particular types of work with the promise of dramatic improvements in the future.

While there are still plenty of hurdles of AI to clear – alongside some alarming flaws that still persist – many of those promised improvements have already arrived, showing the tech's potential to assist in areas like healthcare and most white collar jobs.

Experts have indicated that blue collar vocational work is likely the only area to survive the AI revolution – at least for the time being – with some companies even investing heavily in this area to train young people into new workers.

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Many people are already feeling the pressure of AI taking over their jobs (Getty Stock)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang doesn't believe that things are quite as bad as they seem for the job market, however, as he has now tackled one of the biggest AI questions with a blunt message that poses new dangers.

As per Business Insider, Huang spoke to Singapore broadcaster CNA this week about AI-related layoffs, outlining his distaste for this particular 'narrative' currently dominating the industry.

"I think the narrative that connects AI to job loss for many of the CEOs that are doing it, it is just too lazy," he argued.

"AI has just arrived," Huang continued, "how is it possible they're already losing jobs? How is it possible that AI became productive and useful only six months ago, and they were somehow laying people off two years ago because of AI?"

Jensen Huang dismisses claims that AI is causing job losses, arguing that anyone mastering AI is the bigger 'threat' (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

While you might not necessarily agree with Huang's argument – as many people already claim to have been laid off after AI has 'replaced' their job – he does propose a bigger danger that emerges in the more immediate future for workers.

"You're not losing your job to AI, but to someone who uses AI better," the Nvidia CEO concluded, predicting even that more jobs will exist in five years compared to now thanks to the new opportunities that the tech will bring.

This is a stark contrast to how many other figures in the industry and wider world talk about the future of employment, but Huang's message isn't necessarily more optimistic, only challenging people to 'adapt or die' by showing their prowess alongside AI software.