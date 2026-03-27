Palantir CEO reveals only two types of people he says will thrive in the AI revolution

Plenty has changed in the world following the mass adoption of AI, yet one of the most important figures in tech has now claimed that only two types of people will thrive amidst the 'revolution', and there's a good chance you're not included.

One of the main talking points surrounding artificial intelligence is the impact that it will have on employment, as while some optimists have proposed that it will lead to a world where work is no longer necessary, freeing people to do what they want for the first time, others have taken a more realistic viewpoint.

If everything goes exactly how the AI industry has outlined, the vast majority of people across the world will lose their jobs with no means of earning money, leading to an incredibly vast gap between the wealthiest individuals and the general populace.

Even CEOs aren't immune from being made redundant by autonomous AI, and the only jobs likely to stick around are those that the tech simply can't do — or ones that we'd prefer to keep human like sports.

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Alex Karp, CEO of leading data analysis company Palantir and one of the leading figures in the tech space, has proposed that it's not just your job that will define your success in the AI revolution, but the 'type' of person that you are.

As reported by Fortune, Karp was recently interviewed on TBPN, where he proposed his theory for guaranteeing success in the coming years.

"There are basically two ways to know you have a future," he proposed on the show. "One, you have some vocational training. Or two, you're neurodivergent."

This compromises two vastly different – albeit not mutually exclusive – scenarios, with one denoting a type of work that AI finds difficult to replicate and another that serves as a so-called mindset that begets success in the AI world.

Alex Karp believes that only those in the vocational trades and neurodivergent individuals will thrive alongside AI (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Karp himself has spoken frequently about his own dyslexia, and neurodivergence typically also extends to health conditions such as ADHD and autism — the latter of which Elon Musk has been vocal about.

Palantir also offered a specific program aimed at recruiting talent falling into Karp's second category, as the 'Neurodivergent Fellowship' aims to scout individuals who "will play a disproportionate role in shaping the future of America and the West," according to a posting for the scheme.

Many online have cast doubt on the legitimacy of Karp's claim, however, highlighting that they're only looking for a specific type of neurodivergence that doesn't actually apply to the majority of individuals affected by associated conditions.









"If your special interest can't make a CEO millions of dollars he is not talking about us," wrote one individual on Reddit responding to Karp's comments, adding that "He's talking about the other neurodivergents, -signed, an Elder Scrolls Lore Enthusiast."

Another commenter asserted that "the narrow neurodivergence he's hinting at 'awkward programming genius' or whatever is if anything being utterly crushed right now — that's exactly what AI is currently 'best' at replicating."