One of the top 20 richest people in the world has shared his thoughts on which jobs will survive the takeover by artificial intelligence.

Bill Gates has spoken out to make a bold prediction about the future of job security, citing three jobs in particular that he believes will be safe from AI.

This comes as an increasing number of companies continue to integrate AI into their day-to-day operations, leading many to fear that their job could soon be on the line.

However, it might not be all doom and gloom as, according to the Economic Times, Microsoft co-founder Gates has shared his insight.

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So, which professions does he believe are safe?

Bill Gates believes coders will be safe (Getty Stock Images)

Coders

First up is coders, which might come as a surprise to many, but the people who are responsible for actually building the AI systems are highly likely to keep their jobs.

AI might have progressed significantly when it comes to generating code, but it still falls short of the precision and necessary skills required to create complex software.

The 70-year-old believes that human programmers will be needed for debugging, advancing and refining AI - the bottom line is that AI needs people behind it to manage everything.

Coders will not drop in value, in fact, their skills will become more essential.

Biologists

Those particularly in medical research and scientific discovery, relying on creativity and critical thinking, will apparently be safe.

Qualities like this are hard for AI to replicate, with programmes often capable of analysing datasets and diagnosing illnesses, but it's coming up with new concepts where it fails.

AI can't make progress in revolutionary research or formulate new hypotheses. Due to this, Gates believes that they will play a key role when it comes to uncovering more about life and advancing medicine.

Biologists have qualities AI can't replicate (Getty Stock Images)

In this industry, AI can be utilized as a useful tool instead of a replacement.

Energy workers

Those who work in the energy sector should breathe easy - the sector is massive and said to be far too complex for technology to manage on its own.

Take your pick: oil, nuclear power, or renewable energy sources. Experts in the industry are responsible for finding sustainable solutions and handling the demands of humanity with their roles.

Gates claims that AI can help with analysis and efficiency, but human speciality is paramount when it comes to decision-making, especially when it comes to energy, and especially if it involves crisis management.

He admitted that his predictions may not be 100 per cent accurate, with AI's influence on the job market set to evolve in ways we don't yet know, much like the Industrial Revolution and the rise of the internet.