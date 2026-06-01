Nvidia has unveiled a new product that officially places it in the battle for the future of laptops, and it could give Apple a run for its money.

The tech giant unveiled its new Arm-powered RTX Spark chip at Computex 2026 in a move that has the potential to put pressure on the likes of Apple, Intel and AMD.

Nvidia is best known for its dominance in graphics cards and artificial intelligence, but its latest announcement suggests a major expansion into the laptop processor market.

Developed in partnership with MediaTek, RTX Spark is designed to power a new generation of Windows 11 devices and marks Nvidia’s biggest challenge yet to Apple.

Apple has a new laptop competitor after Nvidia’s announcement

For years, Apple has enjoyed a serious advantage after ditching Intel processors and launching the first M1 chip in 2020.

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Nvidia unveiled its new Arm-powered RTX Spark chip (Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This has given the company an ability to set its Mac range apart from other computers, with its performance and battery power being something other manufacturers struggle to compete with.

However, that might all be about to change with the RTX Spark.

Several major manufacturers have already signed on to launch devices powered by the new chip. Companies including Dell, Lenovo, MSI, HP, Asus and Microsoft showcased upcoming hardware during Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s presentation, with many of the laptops focusing on ultra-thin designs and premium features.

These are all the announced RTX Spark laptops that have been announced so far include Asus ProArt P14, Asus ProArt P16, Dell XPS 16, HP OmniBook X 14, HP OmniBook Ultra 16, Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra and MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+.

Apple unveils a new budget-friendly laptop

However, it seems like Apple isn’t completely out of the game after the firm unveiled its brand new MacBook Neo - a laptop that is even cheaper than an iPhone.

Apple recently unveiled the new MacBook Neo (Apple)

Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the news, with one user writing on Reddit: “The silver-painted-plastic pieces of s*** this Neo will sit next to at places like Walmart and Costco while costing the same if not less. It’s gonna wipe the floor with anything that’s even remotely in its weight class.”

And another added: “Finally, the MacBook Neo will challenge the affordable Windows laptop market to improve. Before, the minimum price to buy a MacBook was upwards of $1000. So, Windows laptops were still in their safe bubble selling their usual slow, outdated, and cheaply built hardware for the same price as the Neo.”