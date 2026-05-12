Travelling is stressful enough as it is without worrying about what we’ve packed, what we’ve forgotten, or what we can’t take.

Away from fears about our crotches setting off airport scanners, gym bros are now throwing their bags down in rage that they can’t take an everyday item with them on their holidays.

Users are reacting online to a bizarre post, which details how airport carry-on rules could allow passengers to bring unlimited rotisserie chickens onto their flights.

Just when you thought the regulations at airport security couldn’t get any more confusing, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has shared a post on social media that has left users baffled.

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Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the official account for TSA detailed how travelers will be prohibited from taking protein shakes on their flights, but can get away with bringing multiple rotisserie chickens.

The authority wrote: “Protein shakes? 3.4 oz or less, but rotisserie chickens??? As many as you can fit in your carry-on.”

This certainly left an impression, with the post having been viewed over 5.6 million times and prompting many people to share their own reactions to it.

In the X comment section, one user said: “We live in a society where 4oz of vanilla whey is a felony, but you can technically board a Boeing 737 with an entire farm's worth of Costco chickens. The system is broken.”

Another wrote: “Just imagine the BBQ sauce dripping from the overhead compartments.”

A third person commented: “Real ones marinate their chicken with protein shakes to get the best of both worlds.”

And a fourth added: “Have you guys ever caught a terrorist or do you just terrorize American citizens?”

We're not sure how many cooked chickens you imagine you can get through on an average flight, but as the message states, if the chicken(s) fit in your hand luggage...they can come with you.

Last year, TSA announced that it was making a major change set to become a massive time saver.

TSA prohibits protein shakes being taken through security but will allow multiple rotisserie chickens (X / @Anas_se_)

For the first time in nearly two decades, passengers will no longer need to remove their shoes at certain locations during security checks at the airport.

This is according to a report by CBS News, explaining that TSA is phasing out its policy to require travelers to remove their shoes before walking through airport scanners.

In a statement, TSA shared that it is “always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture.”

So, which airports will be the first to see this policy change in action? The list includes Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida, Baltimore/Washington International Airport in Maryland, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky, Portland International Airport in Oregon, Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania, and Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina.

Before this move, it was only passengers who had TSA PreCheck who were able to keep their shoes on at airport security, but that is all set to change.

While some still lament the sometimes backward rules on airport security, at least chicken-hungry passengers know they can take this pre-cooked snack with them on their next flight.