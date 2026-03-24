Spring break is here yet the partial government shutdown is causing chaos in many airports, with TSA staff unable to deal with the sheer volume of people jetting off on vacation.

There's nothing worse than starting a holiday on the wrong foot, and that can begin even before you've stepped onto the plane as lengthy lines at the airport threaten to delay your period of relaxation.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) isn't exactly known for its efficiency at the best of times, yet thanks to the partial government shutdown leaving many workers unpaid for the time being, things have only become worse.

Understandably the overwhelming amount of people heading to airports for spring break has only increased the pressure on limited TSA resources, but few travelers know that there are actually a number of airports across the nation that aren't affected by these issues.

Why are some airports faster than others?

As reported by CNN, there are 20 airports in total in the United States that fall under the TSA's Screening Partnership Program, meaning that the checkpoints are handled by private contractors instead of government employees.

Advert

This means that screening procedures are fully staffed at these specific airports, resulting in significantly faster lines and procedures despite the increased traffic for this period of the year.









Some TSA-operated airports have lines that exceed two hours amid the chaos, whereas VMD Corp – the private contractor operating checkpoints at Kansas City and Orlando Sanford International airports – has boasted on social media about lines that take less than three minutes to pass through.

"All operations at the privatized airports are normal because we continue paying our employees during the shutdown," explained Nat Carmack, president of BOS Security which handles screening at Tupelo Regional Airport.

"Our employees have never missed a paycheck during any of the government shutdowns," he boasted, noting, however, that it is still a 'burden'.

Which airports are operated by contractors?

Here is a full list of the 20 US airports falling under the Screening Partnership Program:





Atlantic City International Airpor

Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport

Dawson Community Airport

Great Falls International Airport

Glacier Park International Airport

Greater Rochester International Airport

Havre City-County Airport

Kansas City International Airport

Kansas City International Airport is one of twenty destinations with screening procedures currently operated by private contractors (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)





L. M. Clayton Airport

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Portsmouth International Airport

Punta Gorda Airport

Roswell International Air Center

San Francisco International Airport

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

Sidney-Richland Municipal Airport

Sioux Falls Regional Airport

Tupelo Regional Airport

Wokal Field/Glasgow International Airport

Yellowstone Airport

Heading to or from these airports will make the screening process far easier and significantly less stressful, letting you relax on your holiday and spend more time enjoying the sun.