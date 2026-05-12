Back in June 2025, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump unveiled the Trump Mobile T1 phone to mark the tenth anniversary of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign launch.

Pitched as a patriotic alternative to Apple and Samsung, the gold smartphone was priced at $499 and came with a promise that it would be 'Made in the USA.'

The response from MAGA supporters was overwhelming at the time, as 590,000 people placed $100 deposits to secure the T1, with a whooping $59 million paid in advance.

The gold Trump Mobile T1 marks the tenth anniversary of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign launch (Joe Raedle/Staff/Getty)

Advert

However, the smartphone's release has been pushed back by months of delays, causing outrage among the followers of Trump and leaving many wondering whether they will ever be delivered.

The T1 was initially due to ship in August 2025, then pushed back to November and then to December. Finally, the company announced the T1 would be shipped 'mid to late January.' By April, the Trump Mobile website had removed all mention of a release date.

One year on, not a single phone has shipped. And a quiet change buried in the fine print suggests that might never change.

Last month, Trump Mobile quietly revised its preorder terms and conditions to clarify that it 'does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.'

As of 6 April, the terms read: “A preorder deposit provides only a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale."

Half a million people have placed deposits for the T1 but they're nowhere to be seen (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty)

That said, there are some signs of progress. The Verge noted last month that Trump Mobile obtained its PTCRB certification, a requirement for any phone seeking to launch on major US networks. The device has also reportedly received authorisation from the Federal Communications Commission.

The phone itself has been redesigned three times and will run Android, featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel front and rear camera, a fingerprint sensor, and AI face unlock, according to the Trump Mobile website.

In the meantime, Trump Mobile is currently offering refurbished Samsung phones and iPhones that connect to its network and its 47 Plan, a $47.45-per-month service named after Trump's status as both the 45th and 47th president.

However, for the half a million people who have paid their deposits for the T1 over a year ago, this may be cold comfort.