Common symptom 'you shouldn't ignore' when watching TV could be early dementia sign

Dementia is one of the most challenging health conditions that many face in later years of life, affecting one in three people.

As a disease that involves the gradual deterioration of the brain, it can lead to memory loss, changes in behaviour, and difficulties with everyday movement and tasks.

Because it is most common in people over 65, its early symptoms are commonly dismissed as normal signs of ageing.

'Dementia is not a natural part of ageing' (alvaro gonzalez/Getty)

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The good news is that research is offering clearer guidance on ways to reduce the risk of developing the disease and on the early warning signs to watch for.

Scientific studies have identified everything from daily step counts to cutting down on popular drinks as potential protective factors, while others have identified facial feature changes that can indicate cognitive decline long before a formal diagnosis.

Now, a warning sign that can appear while watching TV, according to health experts.

Alzheimer's Research UK has noted that while some slowing of memory and thinking is a normal part of getting older, certain changes go beyond signs of ageing.

These symptoms can include memory difficulties, difficulty planning or solving everyday problems, difficulty finding the right words, feeling confused about time or place, putting things in the wrong place more often, poor judgement or risky decision-making, and changes in mood, confidence, or personality.

One warning sign is feeling confused using the TV remote (SimpleImages/Getty)

"It's normal for our memory and thinking to slow down as we get older. But for some people, these changes can start to get in the way of day-to-day life," they stated. "This can be a sign that something else is going on, rather than just ageing."

One of the warning signs flagged involves routine tasks that are usually performed without any thought, suddenly feeling confusing or 'harder than usual,' like using a TV remote or appliance.

"What research shows: Diseases like Alzheimer's can slow how the brain processes information and sequences steps, so routine tasks take longer and feel less automatic," the organisation noted. "You struggle to use the TV remote you've used for years."

The UK's NHS supports this, adding that 'difficulties doing daily activities' could be an early sign of dementia. Though they can be mild to start with, they can worsen 'very gradually' over time.

"Dementia is not a natural part of ageing," the NHS warned. "This is why it's important to talk to a GP sooner rather than later if you're worried about memory problems or other symptoms."

As per NHS guidelines, if you or someone you know is displaying potential signs of dementia, it's recommended to speak to a GP as early as possible.