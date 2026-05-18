Instagram users are now being urged to use a new feature that has just launched as soon as possible in case ‘history repeats itself’.

This comes as claims have been made that early adopters could benefit from increased visibility on the platform.

The feature, which is known as Instants, introduces disappearing photo messages that are sent through Instagram inboxes rather than appearing on the main feed.

Unlike Stories or Reels, the photos cannot be edited or uploaded from a camera roll, with the format instead focusing on quick, unfiltered moments shared in real time.

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Users are able to send Instants to close friends or mutual followers, with the images disappearing after they have been viewed.

The new feature is available now (Olga Pankova/Getty Images)

The feature also allows captions, reactions and replies, while content can later be compiled into a private story recap. Instagram reportedly stores the posts in a personal archive for up to a year.

The launch has sparked discussion online because many creators believe Instagram tends to reward accounts that adopt new features early.

Similar claims were made when the platform introduced Trial Reels, Notes and its Edits app, with users reporting temporary spikes in engagement and reach after experimenting with the new tools.

Social media creators tracking the latest updates have pointed to a wider pattern in how Instagram promotes fresh formats during their launch phase.

The idea is that Instagram tends to prioritize adoption by pushing new features more heavily in its algorithm before they become widely used.

Some users have also highlighted tools such as Statly, which is a Chrome extension designed to monitor Instagram analytics and feature updates, which creators say helps them keep track of changes across the platform.

Instagram users are now being urged to use a new feature (Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The introduction of Instants has prompted many people to react to the news online, with one user writing on Reddit: “Weird they roll this out right when they open our private DMs to AI training. Definitely NOT coincidence. Be careful what you’re sharing, it will be in their models.”

Another said: “Platforms almost always reward feature adoption early because they need usage data and behavioral training fast. Early adopters basically become free testers in exchange for distribution.”

A third person commented: “Umm can people see if you screenshot instants bc I just did that to someone accidentally who is not someone I know super well anymore (cousin’s ex-wife).”

And a fourth added: “F*** this I just clicked the buttons to see what happens when I click it and it just sent an ugly selfie of mine to the whole 500 followers I had.”