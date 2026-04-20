President Donald Trump faced criticism recently after he shared an AI-generated image online of him appearing to be Christ-like.

Now, a video of the US leader dodging questions about his favourite Bible verse is doing the rounds on social media.

The awkward exchange comes as Trump is set to read out a Bible passage in a video message from the Oval Office tomorrow (April 21).

The clip of Trump has resurfaced after it was initially captured in a 2015 interview, showing the president providing a strange answer when asked what his favorite Bible passage is.

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In an interview with Bloomsburg Politics, Trump refused to answer, claiming that he ‘wouldn't want to get into it because to me that's very personal’ and that he didn’t want ‘to get into specifics’.

Trump was then asked if he is ‘an Old Testament guy or a New Testament guy’, to which he replied: “Uh, probably equal. I think it’s just an incredible….the whole Bible is an incredible...”

According to the White House, the POTUS will be reading from the bible in Washington, as a statement from the organizers said: “On April 21, President Trump is scheduled to read Scripture via video message from the Oval Office during the 6 p.m. EST hour.”

It’s part of a week of scheduled events, called America Reads the Bible, described as a time to ‘honor Holy Scripture, renew our faith, usher in a historic resurgence of religion on American shores, and rededicate the United States as one Nation under God’.

The verse Trump is set to read is 2 Chronicles 7:11-22, in which God appears to King Solomon, saying he will ‘heal the land’ and listen to the people’s prayers if they obey his ‘statutes and judgements’.

Trump is set to read out a passage from the Bible tomorrow (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump was recently in hot water over an AI-generated image he posted to Truth Social which depicted himself as a Jesus-like figure.

This left a lot of Christians across the globe outraged, with some people questioning why a self-professed man of faith would present himself as Jesus.

Following the backlash, the president claimed that the image was actually meant to be him as a doctor.

In the AI-made image, Trump can be seen in white robes with a red shawl, placing his hand on the head of a sick man while light emanates from his body. Surrounding him are veterans, nurses and eagles, while the Stars and Stripes flutter in the background.