People have spotted a possible secret meaning behind President Donald Trump’s AI-generated Jesus image.

This comes after people on social media have highlighted a hidden ‘evil’ figure within the image.

Trump recently took to his own social media platform Truth Social to share the bizarre image which depicted himself as a Jesus-like figure.

Understandably, this has outraged a lot of Christians across the globe, with some people questioning why a self-professed man of faith would present himself as Jesus.

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Following the backlash, the US president claimed that the image was actually meant to be him as a doctor but not everyone was convinced.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was once an ally of Trump, called the image ‘blasphemous’, going on to say that it was ‘one of the worst things I’ve seen’.

Now, many people are speculating whether there could be a hidden meaning linked to a shadowy figure lurking in the background of the image.





In the AI-made image, Trump can be seen in white robes with a red shawl, placing his hand on the head of a sick man while light emanates from his body. Surrounding him are veterans, nurses and eagles, while the Stars and Stripes flutter in the background.

Just behind this holy foreground however, juxtaposed with fighter jets flying overhead, are American monuments and some shadowy individuals hanging over Trump’s head. One of these background figures is winged and has three horns.

While this might sound a bit crazy, the more apocalyptically minded out there instantly spotted it as a sign of the end times, representing a well-known but dark prophecy from the Old Testament of the Bible.

Often referred to as the Book of Daniel, this 2nd century BC prophecy details the life of Daniel and his escapades in the ancient pagan city of Babylon, where he interprets the dreams of King Nebuchadnezzar - which later form much of the prophecies foretelling the coming of Jesus and the end of days.

There has been speculation as to what these figures could mean (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

Even the Iranian embassy in Tajikistan spotted this apocalyptic omen, sharing their own AI-animated version of the image, showing Jesus Christ descending from heaven to punch Donald Trump into a fiery pit.

The Daily Mail pointed out that a key part of Daniel 7 is actually reflected in Trump’s blasphemous image.

“I considered the horns, and behold, there came up among them another little horn… and three of the first horns were uprooted before it,” the Old Testament passage reads.

The vision contained in the Book of Daniel paints a picture of powerful empires rising and falling before this three-horned omen, before God issues his Judgment and rewards the good, but punishes the wicked.

While many online believed that Trump’s reference to the antichrist was ‘intentional’, others argued that the image showed that Trump would ‘bait’ or usher in the end of times.

Of course, it could all just be AI slop!