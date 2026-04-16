Man reportedly behind Trump's AI Jesus post revealed as 'agent of chaos'

It's getting harder than ever to figure out what's real and what's not online, with the era of deepfakes, AI, and misinformation only getting worse.

While Elon Musk has been accused of stripping misinformation guardrails from Twitter, it's a whole different story over on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

The President of the United States continues to be chastised about what he posts online, especially after some called for Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to be enacted for the first time in history.

Donald Trump hasn't helped his case when he posted an AI picture on Truth Social that seemingly depicted him as a messianic Jesus Christ.

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More than just earning the ire of the general public, this seemingly blasphemous post comes at a time when the president has been sparring with Pope Leo XIV. Having the POTUS share AI pictures of him with penguins, wielding lightsabers as a Sith Lord, and suiting up as Halo's Master Chief is one thing, but for Trump's Christian-leaning critics and supporters alike, this was seen as a step too far.

The blame has already been shifted to someone else, with Trump deleting the offending post and CBS saying he thought it showed him as a doctor: "I viewed that as a picture of me being a doctor in fixing — you had the Red Cross right there, you had, you know, medical people surrounding me.

Trump maintains that the image depicts him as a doctor (Truth Social)

“And I was like the doctor, you know, as a little fun playing the doctor and making people better. So that's what it was viewed as. That's what most people thought."

Asked why he took it down, a defiant Trump added: "Normally I don't like doing that, but I didn't want to have anybody be confused. People were confused."

Now, the origins of Dr. Trump might’ve been traced back to Bill Pulte – the controversial head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

According to Axios, two advisers close to the president say Pulte showed the image to the 79-year-old Trump, although a third claims he didn't actually supply him with the meme. With Pulte and Trump apparently spending time together in South Florida, one adviser said: “Everyone thought it was a joke."

Pulte was previously described by The Financial Times as an "agent of chaos," and, after potentially nudging the Commander-in-Chief to post an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ, it seems that reputation precedes him.

Pulte apparently showed President Trump the image (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor / Getty)

Elsewhere, Politico famously reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened to punch Pulte "in the f**king face" during a September 2025 dinner event. At a MAGA dinner attended by dozens of administration officials and close advisers, it's said that Bessent suggested the pair go outside so he could "f**king beat [his] a**."

While Pulte may be getting blamed for the latest drama, the image of Jesus Trump seemed to originate with MAGA influencer Nick Adams. First shared in February 2026, the now-deleted post read: "America has been sick for a long time. President Trump is healing this nation."

Trump's 'Jesus' image has led to further complaints, especially considering the image was posted on Easter Sunday for Eastern Orthodox Christians. Just one week earlier, he angered practicing Christians across the globe when he threatened to destroy Iran and wrote, "Praise be to Allah," on Easter Sunday for Catholic and Protestant Christians.

Even though Trump maintains the picture portrayed him as a doctor, it came just hours after he criticized Pope Leo XIV, called the pontiff "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," then claimed the head of the Catholic Church was "catering to the Radical Left."