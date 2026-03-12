Donald Trump makes shock prediction about YouTuber Jake Paul at Kentucky rally

Just a quarter of the way through President Donald Trump’s second term in office, it's already been a wild ride. And now, Jake Paul has seemingly joined him on the political stage.

And while there have been many unexpected moments of the last 12 months, it’s unlikely that one recent development was on anyone’s bingo card.

That’s because the US president has publicly endorsed Jake Paul for political office.

Yep, you heard right - Trump has predicted that the YouTuber-turned-boxer could be part of the next generation of politicians.

The pair appeared at a political rally inside a packaging facility in Kentucky yesterday (March 11), where Paul made a speech.

The content creator said: “We need more factories like this thriving all over the country. I know he is going to be the one to bring that here to us.





“I know God is with us. I know he wants us on the right side of history, and everyone here has to do their part. And God’s got us, Trump’s got us.”

Taking the stage after Paul, Trump said: “He’s a great guy, he’s a courageous guy, he’s a talented guy. He’s a hell of a fighter too by the way and I just want to say, I predict - I’m gonna make a prediction - that you will be, in the not too distant future, running for political office.”

The president went on to add: “And you have my complete and total endorsement.”

Many people were left shocked by the surprise prediction, with some taking to social media to share their own thoughts on the matter.

On X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote: “This really is the worst timeline. I don’t think we will make it as a species.”

Another said: “We all died and this is hell.”

A third person commented: “Bro went from youtube beef to presidential endorsements, what timeline is this.”

And a fourth added: “I woke up in the wrong timeline, can someone please stop messing around with the time machine.”

In other political news, Trump’s administration is being sued by a major AI firm after the government labeled this company as being a ‘national security risk’.

AI company Anthropic filed the lawsuit after it was labeled as such by the Pentagon.

President Trump has publicly endorsed Jake Paul for political office (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In its lawsuit, the AI firm claims that the government’s action is ‘unprecedented and unlawful’.

Anthropic wrote: “The Constitution does not allow the government to wield its enormous power to punish a company for its protected speech.

“No federal statute authorizes the actions taken here.”

In a statement to the Guardian, Anthropic stated: “Seeking judicial review does not change our longstanding commitment to harnessing AI to protect our national security, but this is a necessary step to protect our business, our customers and our partners.

“We will continue to pursue every path toward resolution, including dialogue with the government.”

In a statement to the BBC, Liz Huston, who is a spokesperson for the White House claimed that Anthropic is ‘a radical left, woke company’ trying to control military activity.

She added: “Under the Trump Administration, our military will obey the United States Constitution – not any woke AI company’s terms of service.”