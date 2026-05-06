Man with 'world's highest IQ' issues eerie 'final warning' as he says 'the end is near'

One man who claims to have the world's highest IQ score has issued an eerie prophecy for the end of the world, warning people that it is 'near' and might not be what you expect.

It has been over a century since the first intelligence quotient scores – better known as IQ scores – were tested, although the decades since have cast doubt on their ability to accurately and consistently measure someone's cognitive aptitude.

That hasn't stopped people using it as a way to show off their intelligence, however, and achieving the highest recorded score across the world is certainly something you can use to get people to listen to what you have to say.

That's seemingly what YoungHoon Kim has done with his recent social media posts, as the Mensa member has issued an eerie warning on X that prophesizes the end of times.

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Kim was given a record-breaking IQ score of 276 by the Giga Society – a group of individuals with IQ scores above 190 – making him technically the most intelligence individual in the world with eight points over Marnen Laibow-Koser, the next highest with an IQ of 268.

He is an outspoken Christian and often uses his social media platforms to express his faith, and that crops up again in a recent video captioned: "The End is near. The King is coming."

Starting the video, Kim proclaims that "the end is near and Jesus Christ is coming soon," adding that "this world won't continue forever as it is now."

He highlights how the current state of the world indicates that it is 'broken', as there has been a transition from God as king to man as the world's ultimate leader, and that will soon be reset by the return of Jesus Christ.

Many people perceive the end of times of the 'apocalypse' as a horrific event – and you can't blame them considering the recent threat of nuclear annihilation – yet Kim proposes a different perspective.





"The end is not the moment when everything simply collapses into nothing. It is the day when the true king returns and makes all things right," he argues.

"Many people think of the end of times as nothing but fear of war, disaster, chaos, darkness. But that is not the center of the Christian message. The center of the end of times is the victory of Jesus Christ.

"Evil will end, death will end," he continued, noting that the removal of God as the ultimate power has led to "pain, confusion, evil, and death."

There's no chance of anyone missing this return if it were to happen too, as Kim claims that it won't be hidden and will instead be a public event that will be celebrated around the world.

Adding to this video in a separate post, Kim declared: "FINAL WARNING. JESUS IS LORD. 100%."