The man who is recognized for having the highest IQ in the world has called out Elon Musk with a blunt statement about Jesus.

The man in question is YoungHoon Kim, who is a scientist from South Korea, and currently wears the crown of the ‘most intelligent’ person on the planet.

He has previously made public remarks about religion on social media, having taken to X, formerly Twitter, to write: “God is real 100% and Jesus is God.”

Kim signed this post off with a humble brag: “World's Highest IQ 276 Holder.”

He also once stated that ‘Christ is my logic’ as he detailed how he was going to use his platform and lofty IQ to lead others to faith.





And it seems the brainbox is sticking to his word after he used his platform to publicly call out Musk on the matter.

In a tweet, Kim wrote: “Turn back to Jesus Christ. @elonmusk.”

In this post, Kim shared a previous update he’d made about his new book, adding: “Today I published my first book, Simulation Christian Theology: The Ultimate Answers to Christianity. Rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Unsurprisingly, he signed this tweet off with: “World's Highest IQ 276 Holder verified by World Memory Championships.”

However, the world’s smartest man has not yet caught the attention of the world’s richest man, who is yet to respond to the post.

But the tweet did prompt many others to take to social media to share their own thoughts on the matter.

On X, one user wrote: “20 bucks says this guy become the next Mega church grifter.”

And another joked: “High IQ but still stupid [crying laughing emoji].”

Kim holds a theology degree from Seoul’s Yonsei University, which he has referred to as ‘the ultimate discipline of all fields of study’.

He has claimed that the concept of an afterlife aligns with science by referring to quantum physics and theories of consciousness, saying: “If reality is part of something bigger, then death is not the end, but a transition.”

Pitching himself as a man of science and a man of faith, he has also said: “Our death is not destruction, but change and shift. Humanity will keep searching for the truth about what comes after.”

So, is there any proof to Kim’s claims? Aside from the man with the world’s highest IQ saying that he’s ‘100%’ sure that God is real, he’s made the fatal error of not showing his working out.