Elon Musk has more money than anyone could possibly imagine, and that might allow him to achieve a project that nobody thought was possible — and probably for good reason too.

Some of history's wildest projects have come from people who have more money than they could possibly spend, yet nobody has managed to ever get close to the riches held by Elon Musk right now, as he's the wealthiest man in history by a considerable margin.

While Musk has revealed the comparatively small amount of his net worth he actually holds in cash – although that's far more than most people will earn across a lifetime – it could still afford him the possibility for funding some intriguing and potentially world-changing projects, with one in particular seemingly on everyone's mind.

If there's one thing across history that people would want to bring back the most it's likely to be dinosaurs, as the long-distant relatives of life on Earth would be utterly mind-blowing to see in the flesh — if not incredibly dangerous.

Elon Musk has provided an update for people wishing that he'd create a real-life Jurassic Park (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This risk is shown perfectly in the iconic Hollywood film Jurassic Park, where the allure and attraction of a resort bringing dinosaurs back from exitinction quickly (and predictably) goes wrong fast as the animals are impossible to contain.

As shared by Cinemablend, Elon Musk has issued an update for people wanting a 'real-life' version of Jurassic Park, leading some to believe that it could be closer than we might think.

Nikita Bier, head of product at Musk's X, shared on the social media platform that he thinks that Jurassic Park is a 'startup idea' that's "is fundable now," although he didn't necessarily go into the specifics as to how it would happen.









Quoting the post, Musk declared in agreement: "I hope someone makes this work!"

This isn't the first time that the tech mogul has been associated with theories surrounding a real-life Jurassic Park, as five years ago Musk's Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak offered a similar hypothesis.

"We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to," Hodak shared on X, adding that it "wouldn't be genetically authentic dinosaurs but [shrugging emoji]. Maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species."









It's hard to deny the appeal of such a project, as even the biggest skeptics would likely want to take a look at what would be created, but many are rightfully concerned over whether it should be made, as opposed to whether it could.

"Will it go wrong? Probably. Will I still go? Absolutely," joked one commenter on Reddit in response to the suggestion, with another noting that "there's 5 movies about how this is a bad idea. Would I still go? Yes, but that's not the point."