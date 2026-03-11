They always say you should follow the money, but as we approach the seventh anniversary of Jeffrey Epstein's death, there are questions about where exactly all that money has gone.

Moving in some pretty powerful circles, the shamed financier was known for rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous, amassing a large portion of wealth as a major client of JPMorgan Chase's private banking division.

Offering financial advice to billionaires meant Jeffrey Epstein crossed paths with presidents and tech names alike, as well as celebrities ranging from Michael Jackson to Diana Ross.

There's also his well-documented relationship with Donald Trump, with claims that the POTUS once referred to him as his 'best friend'.

There are conflicting reports about what Epstein was worth at the time of his much-debated passing in 2019, but according to the BBC, law firm Edwards Henderson put it at $635 million.

Through various sales and payouts, it's said that Epstein's estate now sits somewhere between $120-$150 million, although that's not exactly small change.

Epstein amassed massive wealth after years of working with billionaires (Department of Justice)

Namely, the court-approved Victims’ Compensation Fund has paid out $121 million to around 135 claimants, while there's also $49 million in individual settlements, and a $35 million class-action settlement in 2026.

That's before we take into account the a $105 million settlement the U.S. Virgin Islands' government over civil claims relating to trafficking and environmental issues.

Whatever money Epstein had at the time of death has been eroded by estate taxes, property upkeep and liquidation, and ever-mounting legal fees.

Speaking of which, the BBC highlighted lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn as co-executors of the Epstein millions.

As part of the ongoing investigation into Epstein, the congressional committee subpoenaed both Kahn and Indyke to testify in March 2026.

The pair were appointed as co-executors in August 2019, with Epstein signing the '1953 Trust' that was named after the year of his birth. It was thought that the trust would shield his assets from claims, and as beneficiaries, the BBC maintains that Kahn and Indyke could be set to make 'tens of millions' from whatever is left when the numerous claims are settled.

It's said that the pair have agreed to compensation packages for survivors, although those who accept funds are prevented from taking further legal action against them.

Despite the 1953 Trust, the Epstein estate has been under heavy court oversight and has already been met with several legal challenges.

Even though Kahn and Indyke deny any wrongdoing, one Epstein victim told the BBC that she thinks they knew much more about the sex offender's 'enterprise': "Jeffrey was just one human. There's no way that he would have been able to keep up with all this on his own.

There are questions about how much of Epstein's fortune is left (Department of Justice)

"We always say, follow the money, right? If you follow the money, you can understand a lot about how this operation ran."

There are further questions on their involvement with Epstein's various corporations, especially amid allegations that some of these were created solely for assisting with sex trafficking. Still, Kahn's lawyer reiterated that "there is no basis for such claims," adding that Epstein's businesses weren't created to 'shield' his true intention: "Virtually all of them were tax-filing entities whose ownership was never hidden".

Continuing to call Khan and Indyke into question, one lawsuit alleges that no one other than Ghislaine Maxwell was "as essential and central to Epstein's operation" than the lawyer and accountant.

Currently, there's no public record of private inheritance windfalls for Epstein's family or other individuals, meaning the 1953 Trust remains a dwindling pot of whatever remains of the once vast Epstein fortune.

Ahead of their testimonies, Indyke's lawyer Daniel Weiner concluded: "Messrs Indyke and Kahn fully intend to continue their cooperation with the [House Oversight] Committee, and look forward to setting the record straight as to their lack of involvement in Epstein's misconduct."