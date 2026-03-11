Oh, how the other half live. While you might imagine the lifestyles of the rich and famous involve drinking bottles of Goût de Diamants out of Fabergé eggs while flying on a resurrected Concorde, not everyone is known for splashing the cash.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher apparently bought $100 wedding bands from Etsy, Daniel Radcliffe didn't splurge his Harry Potter cash on a flashy car, and Kristen Bell has even admitted to stealing her neighbor’s coupons.

Away from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett being on a mission to give away most of their fortune as part of The Giving Pledge, while also encouraging others to follow in their footsteps, it seems that the world's richest man is counting his pennies for a very different reason.

As Elon Musk continues to gallop toward the jaw-dropping feat of being the world's first trillionaire, his own mother has given a fascinating insight into his private life. Despite seeming to be chronically online, Musk is notoriously secretive about his dating life, his family life, and his general living situation.

Maye Musk continues to expose her son's home life (TIERNEY L CROSS / Contributor / Getty)

Famously putting his mass of mansions on the market and moving into a three-bedroom house in Boca Chica, the tech mogul decided to swap his sprawling estates for a modest $50,000 abode so that he could be closer to Texas' SpaceX facility.

Despite being minimalist in its design, it's said there are several nods to SpaceX in Musk's so-called 'box house', including a rocket-shaped playhouse and rocket sculpture on the coffee table. When X account @DimaZeniuk shared images of the inside, there were some pretty NSFW suggestions about what the rocket sculpture could be used for.

There's a lot to unpack in these shots of the interior, including why there's a samurai sword on the same table. It hardly looks like the lap of luxury you might expect the world's richest to live in, but responding to the photo, Maye Musk shed more light on her son's living situation.

Saying there's no food in the fridge and that she typically sleeps in a garage on the right, Maye Musk added: "The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon."





It seems the 77-year-old is fine with this living situation, explaining: "That was okay with me. When I was a child, I’d spend three weeks in the Kalahari Desert without showering. Many times. There was no water. I think my parents prepared me for this luxury.🤣"

Although many mocked the situation and referred to it as 'rich people problems', one person said: "Less is truly more AND so much less stressful !~!🥂."

Another called out the Musks and added: "Oh wow what a fun story to tell when you become the mother of the world richest man. I am glad this ended as the best story ever told."

Echoing what many were saying, a third concluded: "If my son makes me sleep in the garage in spite of being a millionaire, I’d kick his ass! How do you accept this treatment from a soon to be trillionaire? 🙄🤷🏽‍♂️."

This isn't the first time Maye Musk has exposed her son's humble living situation. In 2023, she took to X to say she had "many memories of sleeping on mattresses or blankets on the floor, on couches, or a bed in the garage" when visiting Elon.

What, you don't even get a chocolate on the pillow? We'd love to see her Tripadvisor review on this one.