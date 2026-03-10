Keeping your body 'healthy' is a careful balancing act, and it seems as soon as a government says we need more of something, it then pulls a U-turn and claims we need to reduce our intake.

It's all about doing things in moderation, although the U.S. government was recently called out for its revamped food guidelines that put an emphasis on fats and red meat. Elsewhere, some might stave off coffee completely, even though biohacker Bryan Johnson admits that it could help extend your lifespan.

That's before we even get into the minefield of vitamins and health supplements, with us recently reporting on the man who accidentally overdosed himself with creatine. Some research claims that vitamin D might help us live longer, with anti-inflammatory effects seemingly helping lengthen our telomeres and reduce the risk of the likes of rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Others warn that longer telomeres can be linked to an increased risk of certain cancers.

You might need to supplement the vitamin D you get from your normal diet

We previously covered the other dangers of taking too much vitamin D, and like with any supplement, you need to stick to the recommended amounts. In the aftermath of a report that one man was hospitalized due to excessive consumption of vitamin D, there are concerns about what this can do to your body. Note that you can't get too much vitamin D from the Sun, although excessive exposure to the Sun comes with its own damage. It's also rare to get vitamin D toxicity from your diet alone.

A BMJ Case Report referred to a man suffering from hypervitaminosis D (commonly known as vitamin D toxicity), with him displaying some pretty severe side effects.

Noting a dry mouth and increased thirst, the middle-aged man was also suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, and leg cramps. A more unusual symptom was a tinnitus ringing in his ear, although all of the above led to a shocking 28 lbs loss of weight.

Although not typically considered fatal, vitamin D toxicity can lead to confusion, a lack of coordination, an abnormal heart rhythm, and even kidney failure.

Too much vitamin D is known to cause hypercalcemia, which is a side effect of it helping your body absorb calcium, and too much of it builds up in your bloodstream. Cleveland Clinic highlights how kidney stones can form as lumps of calcium under your kidney tissues and lead ot permanent damage.

Excessive consumption of vitamin D can lead to a myriad of problems

The most common symptoms are mirrored by the case of the man above, with too much vitamin D normally expressed as gastrointestinal distress. Other signs include potential mental and neurological issues that can be displayed as fatigue, mood swings, and general weakness. In more severe cases, this can result in stupor or coma.

It's also important to note that while vitamin D is essential for keeping our bones strong, continuously high levels can mess with our bone metabolism and lead to a loss of density as well as an increased risk of fractures.

Healthy levels of vitamin D for people ages 19 to 50 are up to 600 IU/d, up to 600 IU/d for those between 50 and 70, and at least 800 IU/d for people over the age of 70. Manufacturers include a safe upper limit to try and prevent people from consuming too much extra vitamin D.

You're reminded to consult a medical professional when starting a vitamin D supplement course, with it being especially important to monitor blood levels in those who are taking higher doses.

We know it might be hard to get that all-important dose of vitamin D when the Sun is tucked away in winter months, but remember, there's always too much of a good thing.