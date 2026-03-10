Bryan Johnson announces next experiment where he will consume ultra-potent 'God molecule'

Warning: This article contains discussion of drug use, which some readers may find distressing.

One man is proving that he will do almost anything in his quest to live forever, and while Bryan Johnson has stopped short of searching for the Holy Grail like in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, we wouldn't put it past him.

Known for grabbing headlines due to his out-there methods like trying to de-age his penis and inject his own son's plasma, Johnson is said to spend up to $2 million a year while trying to be the world's leading biohacker.

Sticking to the seemingly wild claim that the human race will have cracked immortality by 2039, Bryan Johnson continues to experiment.

Advert

Determined to dial back the clock on his own biological aging, Johnson continues to divide with his experiments. This involved his December 2025 livestream, where he took an 'epic dose' of magic mushrooms to see their potential age-defying qualities.

At the time, Johnson admitted that his work involved "casting this really wide net of can we catch anything that demonstrates some kind of rejuvenation or longevity effect?" Despite his seemingly ominous response to magic mushrooms, he's set to take things further by consuming the potent 'God molecule'.

The Colorado River toad is a known source of the 'God molecule' (Kris Hoobaer / Getty)

Although again sounding like some sort of mythical artifact that Indiana Jones would be searching for, the 'God molecule' has a scientific name of 5-MeO-DMT. The psychedelic drug is derived from a wide variety of plants, as well as the glands of the Colorado River toad.

Posting on X, Johnson teased his next internet-breaking stunt as he wrote: "My next longevity experiment: 5-MeO-DMT."

Many were confused by what this meant, but assuming he continues on the same path as his magic mushroom experience, expect to see the biohacker take a controlled dose of the 'God molecule' while sharing his experience with the world.

Considered the world's most powerful psychedelic, and dubbed the "Mount Everest of psychedelics" by journalist Michael Pollan, 5-MeO-DMT isn't to be taken lightly. Although said to trigger an 'ego death' and offer supposed benefits that include the sense of ultimate reality or unity, adverse side effects are said to involve everything from vomiting to anxiety, and even recorded cases of death.





Still, the FDA made a groundbreaking announcement in October 2025, confirming that BPL-003 was being developed as an intranasal formulation of 5-MeO-DMT by Atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech.

It's hoped that BPL-003 will be used on adults suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD), known as condition that affects up to 84 million of the 280 million people said to be living with depression around the world.

Like Johnson wanted to look at the potential longevity effects of magic mushrooms, dosing himself with 5-MeO-DMT sounds like a risky but fascinating look at the God molecule

Responding to his upcoming dip into the God molecule, one critic wrote: "Bro just got to the point where he's slamming psychedelics because he's realised he can't preserve his physical body forever but maybe he can preserve his soul, or at the very least come to some conclusion that allows him to live in peace with the knowledge he will one day die."

Someone else added: "Oh boy….You’re in for a whole new experience, Bryan. I wish you success on this journey….However, this is something completely different than psilocybin."

A third joked: "$2 million annually to not die...yet one DMT trip to remember why you wanted to live. Balance 🤣."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.