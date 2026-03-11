Experts warn about 'Godzilla' superstorm that could change the planet in 2026

New weather warnings are being issued by experts who believe a superstorm could be on the horizon.

This so-called ‘Godzilla’ storm is predicted to occur this year and has the potential to change our planet forever.

This is because scientists fear that a Super El Niño could be in the works in 2026.

What is a Super El Niño?

The weather phenomenon is an extreme version of an El Niño, which is a climate pattern that occurs with the Pacific Ocean when the temperatures of the sea surface become much warmer than usual for a long period of time.

Under normal circumstances, an El Niño can cause winds crossing the Pacific Ocean to weaken as well as cause water moving towards South America to warm up.

Advert

With a Super El Niño, the ocean can rise up to a whopping two and a half degrees warmer than normal, which can have a lot of global impacts.

These include things like heavy rains and flooding in parts of South America and severe droughts and increased risk of wildfire in Asia and Australia.

Meanwhile, in Africa, this can cause flooding in the east and droughts in the south.

One meteorologist has taken to social media to share his concerns on the matter.

YouTuber David Schlotthauer posted a video titled ‘a GODZILLA El Nino Is Coming This Fall 2026!’, detailing how oceanic and atmospheric signals continue to show a rapidly strengthening El Niño pattern developing for later this year.

In the video description, he warned: “A strong El Niño can dramatically reshape the jet stream, increase storm activity across parts of the southern United States, and alter global weather patterns for months.”

Global impacts could include floods and droughts around the world (Cheunghyo/Getty Images)

Many people have also taken to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing on Reddit: “El Niño has built up rapidly this past 7 days in the eastern half of the equatorial Pacific, especially in the easternmost quarter where Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) have risen over 2 degrees C in some locations as eastward moving and rising warm water reached the surface.”

Another said: “Right as the geopolitical world hits a boiling point and the economy is taking a beating. Yep, this is it.”

A third person commented: “Mother nature reminding us who holds all the cards.”

And a fourth added: “Just wait until these things start lasting longer and longer, we are in for some real good times. It's gonna be like having a see through pressure cooker.”