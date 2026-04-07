The existence of alien life is something that has sparked countless debates within the last century and beyond, yet hints from two major politicians have left people more convinced than ever of their existence.

While people in the past might have been fooled by fake alien autopsies or concerning photographic 'proof' of extraterrestrial life, it's seemingly harder than ever before to convince skeptics that there really is something out there in the far reaches of space waiting to be found.

One science expert who is a notable alien fanatic recently attempted to claim that a mysterious object hurtling through our solar system was actually a 'mothership' planning an invasion of our planet, yet thankfully he was proven wrong in the end.

There remains many across the world who are still convinced not only that aliens exist, but that their existence is being hidden by governments and powerful institutions as a means of deceiving the public — and those theories have just been sparked again following comments from some notable U.S. politicians.

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Earlier this year people were alerted following an illuminating answer from former U.S. President Barack Obama, as he claimed that aliens are 'real' but he 'hadn't seem them'.

Barack Obama sparked speculation after claiming that aliens are 'real' in a recent interview (Getty Stock)

He later clarified in a statement following the claim that he was referring to the broader existence of life of any kind within the universe, adding that he "saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us."

This has been muddled somewhat by a new claim from MAGA congressman and Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett, as he suggests the existence of alien briefings that would stun the nation if they were exposed.

As shared by the Independent, Burchett spoke this week to Newsmax where he was asked about a recent claim from Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who suggested the existence of 'hybrid breeding programs' using captured aliens.

Burchett claims to have attended briefings about alien life that would 'unglue' the world (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Burchett, who is on the UFO subcommittee, responded by stating: "Well, I'm still a member of Congress, so I can't really comment too much of what Matt said," adding that "I've been briefed by just about every alphabet agency there is.

"And I will tell you this, if they would release the things that I've seen, you would stay up. You'd be up all night worrying about or thinking about this stuff [...] I was briefed last week on an issue, or excuse me, two weeks ago, and it would have set Earth on — this country would have come unglued, I think, if they would have heard all that I heard."

Certainly a concerning suggestion from Burchett that suggests not only the existence of alien life but the knowledge and understanding that it's perhaps a threat to Earth from the American government — something that will no doubt stoke the flames of conspiracists who were already convinced of a cover-up.