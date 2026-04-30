People are reacting to a strange moment caught on a camera where two Artemis astronauts exchanged looks while appearing at the White House.

The crew who flew to the Moon and back earlier this month met with President Donald Trump yesterday (April 29), appearing in front of the press at the Oval Office.

However, during his talk with reporters, viewers noticed a suspicious moment between two astronauts as Trump made an ‘unsettling’ admission.

Talking about Navy pilots, the president said: “I interviewed some pilots, very solid people, and they said they saw things that you wouldn’t believe so, you’re gonna be reading about it.”

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As Trump made this remark, people spotted astronauts Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman glance at each other briefly.





Many took to the comment section of X, formerly Twitter, to share their own thoughts on the matter with one user writing: “I don't even know how to read their gaze to one another. What do you make of it? Is it shared realization or just a 'did he really just say that' moment?”

Another said: “Why the the astronauts looked at each other like that? lol did they see the same thing! Aliens? lol.”

And a third person added: “Wow this gave me chills. The way they looked at each other...

something’s definitely up! What do you think they really saw?”

The Artemis II mission to the Moon

The recent mission to the Moon was made up of four astronauts - NASA’s Wiseman, Koch, Victor Glover, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

According to NASA, the team performed ‘a series of planned tests to evaluate systems, procedures, and performance in deep space’.

Trump greeted the astronauts at the White House (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The space agency continued: “They will conduct manual spacecraft operations and monitor automated activities; evaluate Orion’s life-support, propulsion, power, thermal, and navigation systems; perform proximity operations activities; assess habitability and crew interfaces; and participate in science activities, including lunar surface observations and human health studies, that will inform science operations on future Moon missions.

“They also will practice mission-critical activities, including trajectory adjustments, communications at lunar distances, and piloting Orion during key phases of flight, culminating in a re-entry and splashdown to further validate the spacecraft’s performance with crew aboard.”

The crew also broke the record for the furthest distance traveled in space by humans.

This was previously set by the Apollo 13 crew who went as far as 248,655 miles away from Earth, but now Artemis II has beaten them after their capsule reached the 252,756-mile mark.