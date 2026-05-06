Katy Perry’s 'astronaut chic' Met Gala look pokes fun at AI with 'hidden' detail

The Met Gala took place last night (May 4), with a star studded line-up gracing the carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme was ‘Fashion is Art’, and Katy Perry surprised viewers with her ‘astronaut chic’ look.

However, many people were expecting the singer to poke fun at AI with a hidden detail.

Perry was seen wearing a white strapless Stella McCartney gown with long gloves and a silver helmet-like headpiece which covered her face.

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However, despite the clearly futuristic look, it was a small detail that has caught the attention of social media users.

On one hand, her glove could be seen with six fingers, which might seem at first like a bizarre addition, but appears to nod towards the imperfections of AI technology.

Katy Perry wore a silver helmet-like headpiece which covered her face (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Reacting to the look, one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Its intentional, it has 6 fingers, she is shading AI for her past 2 viral ai looks at the met.”

Another said: “Katy’s mocking AI by having 6 fingers, while being dressed as a burnt canvas because art is no longer authentic. Oh this serve.”

A third person commented: “I’d have gagged if she hadn’t used 600 AI-generated visuals during her tour.”

And a fourth added: “The funny thing about Katy Perry’s look at the Met Gala is that the AI pictures the bots are making only have 5 fingers when irl she has 6. She’s so iconic for this.”

There has been controversy surrounding this year’s event, with protestors urging people to boycott the gala in response to Jeff Bezos’ invite.

The billionaire was selected alongside his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos to be a sponsor and honorary chair of the arts event.

Katy Perry poked fun at AI during her appearance at the Met Gala (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

When asked about the Bezos couple’s involvement by CNN, chair of the Met Gala and editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour, claimed that Sanchez-Bezos is a ‘great lover of fashion’ and praised her ‘incredible generosity’.

However, the news of their involvement had been met with criticism by some members of the public.

The collective behind campaign posters appearing around New York is known as Everyone Hates Elon and, according to a report by Fashion United, one spokesperson from the group said: “These are people from all over the world who are angry... ordinary people who want to do something concrete, to express themselves at a time when things can seem really depressing.

“I think it responds to a need people have to stand up against some of those who control our lives.”