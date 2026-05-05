Jeff Bezos was targeted by a wild protest during the Met Gala last night, as an activist group left nearly 300 'bottles of urine' at the event's location in a statement that was certainly hard to ignore.

Despite his undeniable success and business acumen, it's certainly not a secret that Jeff Bezos isn't universally popular — to the point where even his own neighbors aren't his biggest fans, and it's nothing to do with his rule-breaking hedge either.

Many people argue that you don't earn enough money to become a billionaire without some form of exploitation along the way, and Bezos has been the target of countless accusations when it comes to the conditions of workers under his leadership at Amazon.

Among numerous allegations regarding an unsafe or unpleasant environment in the shopping giant's many warehouses, one referencing the lack of toilet breaks has continued to be a black mark for Amazon, as several employees have recalled needed to urinate in bottles after being blocked from exiting the floor to relieve themselves.

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One activist group has pulled a wild stunt to protest Jeff Bezos' involvement in this year's Met Gala (Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Turning this accusation into action, British protest group 'Everyone Hates Elon' traveled to the Met Museum in New York City just before the venue's titular charity gala to deliver a message to its primary benefactor.

As reported by the Independent, the group placed nearly 300 small bottles of 'pee' around the museum, each possessing a sticker with Bezos' face and a call to 'Boycott the Bezos Met Gala'.

"Urine Trouble Jeff! Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is chairing the Met Gala THIS Monday. His own workers sued him for being forced to p*** in bottles, while Jeff is worth $280bn," the activist group wrote on Instagram alongside a video documenting the stunt.

"So while the Met Museum gets ready for his glitzy do, we delivered them OVER 300 bottles of p***," the post continued.





The group has clarified that the liquid inside the bottles isn't real urine, and is in fact "just water and food coloring," but that hasn't stopped some from expressing their opposition to the stunt from an unexpected position.

"All you've done is make life harder for the maintainers and other workers at the Met who have nothing at all do with Bezos and now have to clean up your mess," one commenter argued underneath the group's post. "But yeah, great job, way to stick it to Bezos," they continued.

Another expressed that they "feel like this is horrible and kinda disrespectful for the museum workers and does VERY VERY little inconvenience to Temu Lex Luthor."

It has brought the aforementioned lawsuit to the attention of some people who otherwise had no idea of the conditions that Amazon workers were allegedly subject to, as a third writes: "Holy s***! That's disgusting. I had no idea that this was happening at Amazon. I knew they were bad for a lot of stuff... But not this.

"When my Amazon Prime account comes up for renewal next March, I'm cancelling it and never going back," the comment asserted. "Thank you for posting this."