Kate Tolo joins her boyfriend Bryan Johnson in the goal to live forever, and in doing so she's discovered a skincare routine that she claims has successfully de-aged her skin from being 30-years-old to just 21 — although it might be a bit too intense for the average person.

You have to take it seriously if you're trying to cheat death, and while a skincare routine might not be as extreme as measuring your erections or injecting your own son's plasma, it appears to have equally as impressive results.

Being from Australia – which Johnson denotes is extremely damaging for your skin – Tolo has taken on a lot in her attempt to 'de-age' her skin, which she claims has successfully been reversed by around five years since she was 27.

"I am not saying I look 21 yrs old... or that I am 21 yrs old according to all skin markers," Tolo claims on X, being 30 at the time of writing, "just the specific key skin markers that multi-spectral imaging can measure. And according to those 8 markers, my skin age is 21 years old."

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Even extensive skincare routines or facial treatments might not match Kate Tolo's daily habits (Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

She notes that meeting Johnson had a massive impact on her skin and overall health, as five years ago she was eating McDonald's daily and had neglected any kind of routine.

Detailing her extensive skincare routine, Tolo lists 19 different supplements and products, alongside a long list of treatments and lifestyle changes that have seemingly dramatically improved the health of her skin.





Below is everything I’ve done for my skin.



It includes both present and past:



+ Microdose of accutane

+ Hyaluronic acid supplement

+ Vitamin C supplement

+ Omega-3 supplement

+ Copper supplement

+ Vitamin D supplement

+ Other supplements listed below

+ Avoid sun UV rays

+… pic.twitter.com/fF8B0qYBd8 — Kate Tolo (@_katetolo) June 23, 2026





For example, she takes a microdose of accutane, which is commonly prescribed for people with extreme acne, alongside supplements for Omega-3, Vitamin C and D.

Tolo also uses treatments like red light therapy, microneedling, and a 595 nm pulsed dye laser to treat her skin, alongside general life habits like better sleep, nutrition, exercise, and avoiding UV rays from the Sun.

Tolo employs a number of extreme measures to properly analyze and 'de-age' her skin (X/@_katetolo)

"I achieved these results without botox or filler. You can do," Tolo claims, admitting that she has dabbled in cosmetic treatments since decreasing her skin age "for facial balancing," which she claims is "a whole other art form."

She also goes through the extensive process that you yourself can mirror if you want to achieve similar results, outlining her goal to become the "female equivalent of Bryan Johnson" through extensive 'unhinged' measurements that include her vagina, urine, and stools multiple times per day.

Some people in the replies to the post aren't fully convinced that there's a noticeable difference in her skin, and others have even speculated that this could be a pathway towards a skincare product sold by Tolo and Johnson's own brand, Blueprint, but it's all part of their lofty goal to live forever.