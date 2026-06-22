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Bryan Johnson claims just one week in this country aged his skin by 5% despite UV protection
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Bryan Johnson claims just one week in this country aged his skin by 5% despite UV protection

He argued that an entire nation of people have 'older looking skin'

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: @bryan_johnson / X
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